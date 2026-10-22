Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe organised a full team performance to entertain her triplets as they hit the 6-month mark

The actress shared the video on Instagram, jokingly claiming the whole team deserves a Grammy for their effort

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions to the entertaining clip

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has got the internet in stitches after she and her entire team staged a spirited performance just to keep her triplets entertained at the six-month milestone.

The actress, wife of Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji, posted the video on her Instagram page on October 21, 2026.

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe and her team entertain fans as her triplets celebrate their six-month milestone. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

In it, the actress and her team are seen singing and dancing with full energy, clearly committed to putting on a show for the babies.

Mo Bimpe was light-hearted about the whole situation, noting that the triplets, still just six months old, have somehow already turned their parents and crew into a personal entertainment squad.

She tagged the clip with the caption:

"POV: The ETA'S Are 6 Months And Want Entertainment .. So The Whole Team Takes It Personal!😂😂"

Mo Bimpe jokes about winning a Grammy

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

"6 months old and already treating us like their personal entertainment crew😂 @etawithlove ,hope you're enjoying our show because your performers are giving it EVERYTHING o🤣 Favs, please rate our performance from 1–10 because I think we deserve a Grammy😂🏆"

The post came just a day after Mo Bimpe marked the triplets' six-month birthday with a heartfelt tribute on October 20.

In that post, she opened up about her journey to motherhood, sharing that she had prayed for the blessing for years and spent a long time imagining what it would feel like.

She described looking at her three children and being overwhelmed with gratitude, saying God's answer exceeded everything she had hoped for.

Watch Mo Bimpe and her team's performance in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Mo Bimpe's fun video

The video quickly drew a wave of amused comments from followers who could not get enough of the team's commitment to the babies.

@miz_bimbs said:

"Yay 😁 we are entertaining our little kings 🔥 they must be entertained by all means 🤣💃"

@abosedewunmzy wrote:

"This is massive choirs for my 3 mighty kings 👑"

@olayodejuliana reacted:

"Hahahahahahahahahaha😂😂😂😂 Aunty Bimbo are you dancing ma?😂😂😂😂😂 And please which song did y'all remix???? I hope it's not peekaboo 😂😂😂😂😂"

@iam_debbytee commented:

"One chilled malt for the team 😂😂😂 This is a whole showww🤣"

@aishalawal1 wrote:

"Egbami 😂😂😂 warrisdis 😂😂"

@ololade.ivy shared:

"Oh my God 😍😍😍 such a beautiful chaos 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Mo Bimpe celebrates six months of motherhood with her triplets as fans react to her latest video. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe speaks about wearing corset

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe shared her experience wearing a corset to a public event, revealing the discomfort she endured while trying to look her best.

In a video shared online, the mother of three explained that the outfit made it difficult for her to sit properly in a car and even affected her breathing. She also recounted the additional struggle she faced when she needed to use the toilet, highlighting the challenges that came with wearing the tight-fitting outfit.

Mo Bimpe blamed body-shaming fans for contributing to the pressure celebrities face to maintain certain appearances, noting that criticism of their bodies can push them to wear uncomfortable outfits.

Source: Legit.ng