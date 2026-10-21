Wizkid posted a short birthday message for his partner Jada P on 20 October 2026, sparking debate among fans online

Many fans criticised the Afrobeats star for what they described as an impersonal tribute, questioning his choice of words

Jada P took to X to share how she actually spent her birthday, and her words about Wizkid surprised many

Jada Pollock, the music executive and longtime partner of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, has spoken about how she celebrated her birthday amid the online storm surrounding the singer's tribute to her.

The conversation began on 20 October 2026, when Wizkid posted "Happy J Day ❤️🦅" on social media to mark his partner's birthday.

Jada P’s birthday celebration comes amid recent attacks on Wizkid. Credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

The gesture, though warm in tone, quickly divided opinion. Many fans felt the post was too brief and impersonal for someone of Wizkid's global profile, given that Jada is not only his partner and the mother of his child, but also his long-serving manager.

Fans question Wizkid's birthday post

The criticism came fast.

@abazwhyllzz questioned the singer directly, writing: "Are you ashamed to write your wife's name in full?"

@it_Rutie was equally pointed: "Why not write Jada P in full? Lazy boy."

@bigdisa_added a touch of humour, joking: "Imagine waiting all year for your birthday shoutout and getting a two-word memo. 😭😂"

Jada P's response shuts down the noise

While fans continued to debate the adequacy of Wizkid's tribute, Jada Pollock herself appeared unbothered.

Taking to her X account, the music executive gave fans a direct window into how her day actually unfolded.

"Life is amazing!!! I had the best day! My baby made my day so special. Love you," she wrote.

The post was short but pointed, offering a clear signal that whatever happened behind closed doors more than made up for what appeared publicly.

Wizkid’s partner Jada P reveals how she spent her birthday amid online tension. Credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Her words effectively reframed the entire conversation, shifting the focus from the brevity of Wizkid's post to what he apparently delivered in private.

See Jada's viral X post below:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng