Uche Montana has broken her silence following accusations made against her by her colleague, Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko mentioned Uche Montana among those who repeatedly disobeyed his instructions regarding Regina Daniels’ rehabilitation.

Montana’s response to the allegation has further sparked reactions, with netizens flooding her comment section

Nollywood actress Uche Montana has finally addressed the accusations made against her after she was caught up in her colleague, Regina Daniels, and Senator Ned Nwoko's marital crisis.

Nwoko had publicly claimed that Regina’s colleagues, including Uche Montana and Sonia, repeatedly disobeyed his instructions regarding her rehabilitation.

Uche Montana addresses claims about her being Regina Daniels' supplier. Credit: uchemontana/nednwoko

Source: Instagram

According to him, instead of supporting the therapy process, they allegedly brought the same drugs Regina was being treated for into her home.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably, Sonia, Uche Montana, among others, constantly defied those instructions," Ned Nwoko said in part.

Uche Montana reacts to allegations

In a response on Monday, November 10, Montana, who faced criticism over the allegations levelled against her, said she initially planned to remain silent but felt it was important to clear the air.

The actress stated that she has no involvement or connection to the situation described.

“I wasn’t going to say anything, but I feel it’s important to clear the air. My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims. For clarity, I have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace.”

Uche Montana's post as she responds to allegations against her is below:

Reactions trail Uche Montana's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the actress' response to the allegations made against her as some netizens continued to taunt her. Read the comments below:

lilylian23 said:

"Thunder fire that grandpa for lying against you Uche We love you and believe you."

shindara_designs commented:

"That’s defamation of character oo please press charges you don’t have to explain we love you Pretty Damsel please drop the part 2 of the other woman."

ladychichi2025 commented:

"Protect your brand don’t let nobody destroy the UCHE MONTANA you’ve built for years . Take legal if possible."

bubu_dz8 commented:

"You're our grace baby for a reason, and that grace would vindicate you, we believe and stand with you."

its.mikkie.domina said:

"Uche, you can never do wrong in my eyes, I'm always rooting for you. This too shall pass. I love you."

ejbaci commented:

"Dear Uche ma’am, please sue pa Ned for defamation of character."

enviable_chiefpriest_ said:

"You guys should allow her do her thing, and clear her name... many of you shouting sue and press charges, una just dey talk without understanding the law... when she sue now case go left una go run, we no go see una support again..."

amypinkky said:

"Sue him baby girl. Sue EPA!"

Prophet warns Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma warned Regina Daniels against divorcing her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Prophet Boma advised Regina to take her marriage off social media. He also shared a prophecy of what could happen if she chose to leave her husband.

Source: Legit.ng