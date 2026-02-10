Davido and his first daughter, Imade, recently stepped out together after the singer returned to Nigeria and decided to check on her

In the clip, the father and daughter were seen shopping, with Imade’s nanny accompanying them and collecting the items Davido bought

During the outing, Davido’s bouncer was seen shoving the nanny away from the road, prompting a reaction from the young girl

Fans were impressed by the way Imade Adeleke behaved toward her nanny as she stepped out with her father.

The music star had returned to Nigeria and went out in the company of his first daughter, during which he bought some items for her.

Fans react as Davido's daughter defended her nanny over bouncer's action. Photo credit@realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, Davido and Imade were seen signing autographs on a board before they prepared to leave the location.

As they stepped out, Imade’s nanny stood by the entrance when a bouncer clearing the way shoved her aside to make space for the singer and his daughter.

Imade reacts as bouncer shoves her nanny

After noticing what had happened, Imade politely told the bouncer that the woman was her nanny.

The bouncer immediately returned to the nanny, gently touched her, and apologised for his action, as Davido and Imade watched.

Fans react to Imade’s action

Reacting to the video, fans praised Imade Adeleke for her conduct, describing her as well brought up and intelligent.

Video of Davido and Imade trends as they step out together. Photo credit@realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Some also applauded the bouncer for quickly apologising, calling his response admirable.

Others noted that Imade handled the situation maturely and confidently, pointing out that she spoke up without waiting for her father’s intervention.

Recall that Davido is known for spending quality time with his daughters and often stepping out with them whenever he has the opportunity.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido and Imade below:

Fans praise Imade for her reaction

Netizens were happy to see the video. They shared their observation about Imade and her attitude toward her nanny. They also commented about the bouncer and what he did to the nanny. Here are comments below:

@guchiamah commented:

"The bodyguard was also polite and apologised, she’s a smart kid."

@hilary_shedrack_n reacted:

"That girl is very respectful and kind. She’s telling the bodyguard not to push the lady which was very awesome.'

@lextwinss shared:

"Both sides were accurate, he didn’t know her and she did the right thing by saying that’s my nanny, however security dude was just doing his job, but glad she stood up for her nanny, that’s my nanny sounded cute."

@dammybright29 wrote:

"He apologized In a very cute manner."

@nky15555 stated:

"Spoke out boldly to defend without waiting for her father's permission."

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shared the good news of his reunion with his first daughter, Imade, in a viral post online.

Davido accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng