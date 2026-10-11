Davido praised Ghanaian President John Mahama after a video showed him dancing while queuing to present his offering during a church service

The Afrobeats star described Mahama as humble, sharing his reaction in a post on his Instagram Story

This is not the first time Davido has commented on the Ghanaian president, having previously reacted to Mahama’s personal introduction at UNGA

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has praised Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama after a video captured the leader dancing as he joined a queue to present his offering during a church service.

The singer shared his thoughts after watching footage of Mahama attending a Sunday service at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre.

Davido praises Ghanaian President John Mahama after a video showed him dancing during a church service. Photos: @davido/JDMahama/IG.

Source: Instagram

The president reportedly attended the service after returning from Sunyani, where he had been on the Ahafo Region leg of his “Resetting Ghana Tour”.

In the video shared on Davido’s Instagram Story, Mahama was seen joining other worshippers in the queue as he made his way towards the altar to drop his offering, dancing along the way.

The moment caught Davido’s attention, prompting him to publicly commend the president.

Davido praises Mahama’s humility

Reacting to the video, the Unavailable crooner described the Ghanaian leader as humble and praised his leadership.

Davido wrote:

“@officialjdmahama so humble. A leader.”

Davido has reacted to Mahama before

This is not the first time the Nigerian music star has commented on Mahama.

Davido previously reacted to the Ghanaian president’s introduction during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

During the address, Mahama spoke about his personal background, including his birthplace and details about his parents, giving the international audience an insight into his roots.

Watch the video of President John Mahama here:

Reactions trail President Mahama's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mmakorang stated:

"I like President Mahama so much,our president learnt a lot in opposition.Great wise man by all standards.God bless him"

@queenesther_brown shared:

"I've really come to like our president in this term of his reign! So down to earth. Last month, I worshipped in this church, he came in and went out like the ordinary church member, no heavy security and protocol pushing people away. It was such a delight to watch him. Only that he left before service ended so I couldn't go for a selfie😆😂... God protect you and your family always, Mr. President"

Davido had commented on the Ghanaian president, having previously reacted to Mahama’s personal introduction at UNGA. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not disclose what he spent the huge amount on.

Source: Legit.ng