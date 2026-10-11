Femi Adebayo’s Euphoria360 Hub has announced that registration for its free filmmaking masterclass is now closed

The Hub thanked interested applicants for their enthusiasm and encouraged them to watch out for future training opportunities

The update came days after the actor celebrated the official commissioning of his Euphoria360 Hub in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo’s Euphoria360 Hub has shared an important update about its free filmmaking masterclass.

The masterclass, expected to run from October 29 to 31, 2026, will be delivered by working industry professionals across key filmmaking disciplines including acting, directing, editing, sound design and film scoring.

However, the Hub announced that registration had closed after the number of applicants reached its maximum participant capacity.

Femi Adebayo’s Euphoria360 Hub announces that registration for its free filmmaking masterclass is now closed. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

The update was shared in a post on X, where the organisation thanked everyone who expressed interest in the training programme and took time to register.

Euphoria360 Hub explains why registration closed

In its statement, the Hub explained that it could no longer accept additional participants because it had reached the limit set for the masterclass.

“Thank you so much for your interest in our Masterclass and for taking the time to register. Unfortunately, registration is now closed as we have reached our maximum participant capacity,” the statement read.

The organisation also thanked applicants for their enthusiasm and encouraged them to stay alert for future opportunities.

“We truly appreciate your enthusiasm and encourage you to look out for future opportunities,” it added.

Femi Adebayo launches creative platform

The development comes days after Adebayo celebrated the official commissioning of his Euphoria360 Hub in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

After the opening, the actor thanked those who celebrated the milestone with him and highlighted the opportunities the facility could offer aspiring creatives.

Read Euphoria360Hub's statement on the masterclass here:

Reactions trail Femu Adebayo's Euphoria360Hub statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@DaizeBlaize stated:

"Please sir can you make an exception I’m applying for my Girlfriend and she’s very good but the application is closed. I’m justing seeing the update"

@O_Ajegunle noted:

"I registered late hopefully I get in"

Femi Adebayo expressed gratitude to those who celebrated the commissioning of the hub with him. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Euphoria 360 Hub: Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng