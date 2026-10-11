Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has addressed reports about the cost of his newly launched media hub, Euphoria360Hub

The actor dismissed claims that he spent ₦40 billion on the project, clarifying that the amount being circulated was inaccurate

Adebayo described Euphoria360Hub as a long-held dream he worked hard to achieve, crediting courage, faith and persistence for bringing the project to life

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has spoken about the cost of his newly launched media hub, Euphoria360Hub, following reports that he invested a whopping ₦40 billion in the project.

The award-winning actor addressed the speculation during an interview with TVC Entertainment, where he discussed the inspiration behind the ambitious project and his journey towards bringing it to life.

Femi Adebayo addresses reports about the cost of his newly launched media hub, Euphoria360Hub. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

While the launch marked an important milestone in his career, the reported cost of the facility had attracted attention, with figures circulating online suggesting that he spent billions of naira on it.

However, Adebayo has now set the record straight about the claim.

Femi Adebayo addresses ₦40bn spending claim

During the interview, the actor dismissed reports that he spent ₦40 billion establishing Euphoria360Hub, making it clear that the figure was inaccurate.

“Euphoria 360 is a dream I've always wanted to achieve in a South West state in Nigeria, and no, I didn't spend up to 40 billion like people have been saying,” he said.

Watch the X video of Femi Adebayo's interview here:

Reactions trail Femi Adebayo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@its_Miguel04 stated:

"This Egbon get mad business ideas! From what I saw on that Euphoria 360 viral video, Uncle Femi has built a money-making machine there. A day can’t pass without him making millions."

@ArmaniOtega noted:

"Turning a dream into reality on this scale deserves respect. Not everyone has the vision or courage to build something like this. Congratulations to Femi Adebayo"

Femi Adebayo dismisses claims that he spent ₦40 billion on the project. Photo: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng