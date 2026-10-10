Davido has given fans a first look at the proposed David Adeleke School of Music and Performing Arts Complex under construction at Babcock University

The singer shared the prototype on his Instagram story on Saturday, October 10, following his promise to support his alma mater

The complex is expected to strengthen music education and nurture emerging creative talents, with completion projected for around 2028

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has offered fans a glimpse of an ambitious project that could shape the future of music education at his alma mater, Babcock University.

The singer unveiled the prototype of the proposed David Adeleke School of Music and Performing Arts Complex on his Instagram story on Saturday, October 10.

Davido gives fans a first look at the proposed David Adeleke School of Music and Performing Arts Complex under construction at Babcock University. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

The development follows his promise to support the university with a dedicated facility and modern studio equipment, giving students access to improved resources for learning and developing their creative abilities.

The project is projected to be completed around 2028.

Although the building is still under development, the initiative represents a significant step towards expanding the resources available to students pursuing careers in the creative industry.

How Davido’s promise inspired the project

Davido announced his commitment to supporting Babcock University during a visit to the campus in May 2026.

The singer, who graduated from the institution with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music in 2015, pledged to contribute to the development of a world-class building equipped with modern studio facilities.

Catch a glimpse of Davido's project here:

Reactions trail Davido's project

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@de_m0nk stated:

"Good he’s investing the money he’s seeing now so he can retire early and allow people that know music give us good music not noise"

@godstime_eghosa1 shared:

" 001 of the universe. A man with good Taste, one and only Afro Beats King"

@blingbubbly wrote:

"Woooooooowwwwwwwwzzzzzzzzzeeeerrrrrrrr"

Davido shares the prototype on his Instagram story on Saturday, October 10. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng