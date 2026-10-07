Popular Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo commissioned his Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 6

The multi-purpose facility includes cinema-grade production spaces, post-production suites, recording studios and a film academy

The launch sparked heated reactions online, with fans speculating on what the hub could mean for Nigeria's cinema industry

Femi Adebayo has taken one of his boldest steps yet in Nollywood, officially opening the Euphoria 360 Hub, a sprawling creative complex in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 6.

The facility goes far beyond a conventional studio. It houses cinema-grade film and television production spaces, post-production suites covering editing, colour grading, sound design and visual effects, music video and recording facilities, event spaces, and equipment rental services. Adebayo has also launched the Euphoria360 Film Academy within the hub, aimed at training the next generation of Nigerian creatives.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo becomes a cinema operator in Nigeria. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Perhaps the most eye-catching detail from a tour of the facility by influencer Ola of Lagos is that the hub includes two cinemas, placing Adebayo among the growing list of filmmakers who now own their own theatrical screening spaces in Nigeria.

What the hub means for Nigerian cinema

Adebayo has framed the project as the fulfilment of a vision he has carried for years, one centred on supporting Nigerian storytelling and giving emerging talent a professional environment to grow. With the end-of-year film season approaching, the hub is expected to become a key part of the industry's infrastructure.

Congratulations pour in for Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The video tour of Femi Adebayo's new movie hub in Ikeja, Lagos is below:

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's new hub

The commissioning triggered lively debate on Twitter, with opinions ranging from enthusiastic celebration to playful provocation.

@olatemi_olamide wrote:

"Cinemas owner in Nigeria are finished. Femi Adebayo don spoil market for una. Don't expect his Cinema movies, Odunlade Adekola movie's too. He's two Cinema in his hub"

@Usmanashafe shared:

"Femi Adebayo has two cinemas in his Media Studio. Kunle Afolayan already has his own cinema in Lagos. They should extend that to states like Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Kwara. They won't have to settle for less anymore in the hands of cinemas that cut their money anyhow. It is achievable"

@Alex_Rico commented:

"Mehn this place is Bigggg. No be small money them use run this thing. And he go see better money there. His colleagues are doing cultural movie village and he did something different. An urban movie village that consists a lot about production and sounds. Femi Adebayo 👏 👏"

@AsiwajuAdesina added:

"Now it makes more sense why Femi Adebayo didn't take his movie to the regular cinemas last year. He was testing the waters I guess!"

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng