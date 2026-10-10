Nollywood actress Rita Daniels took to Instagram on October 10 to celebrate her daughter Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday

Rita described Regina as her pride and a queen , pouring out heartfelt blessings in a lengthy post

Fans flooded the comments section with warm birthday messages for the actress

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels is not holding back her love for her daughter as Regina Daniels marks her 25th birthday.

On October 10, Rita took to Instagram with a lengthy and deeply emotional tribute to celebrate the milestone, calling Regina her "dearest daughter," her pride, and a queen.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels receives birthday prayers from her mother, Rita Daniels, as she turns 25. Photo: rita.daniels06/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the post, the proud mother spoke blessings over her daughter's life, declaring that no door would be shut against her and that greatness would continue to follow her.

"I am so proud of you, my daughter. So proud of the woman you have become, so proud of how you continue to be a blessing to me, the family, your children and the generation at large," Rita wrote.

Rita Daniels' birthday prayers for Regina Daniels

The birthday tribute read more like a prayer than a typical social media post, with Rita Daniels calling down favour, wisdom, and honour upon her daughter's life.

"May the grace of God never depart from your life. May His favour go before you, behind you, and all around you," she wrote, adding that the oil of greatness upon Regina's head would never run dry.

She also declared that Regina Daniels would continue to rise, shine, and remain a blessing to many, and that her children and generation would celebrate her.

The post closed with a warm note marking the occasion as Regina Daniels' Silver Jubilee birthday.

"You will not fail, you will not fall," Rita affirmed. "Keep making us proud. Happy Birthday, my dear daughter, REGINA!"

Check Rita Daniels ' birthday prayers for her daughter in the Instagram post below:

Fans celebrate Regina Daniels at 25

The post drew warm reactions from fans and followers who joined Rita in wishing the actress a happy birthday.

@wehyeeselmah wrote:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Queen 👑 Her Excellency Queen 👑 Regina Daniels ❤️❤️❤️👏"

@officialking_daviz commented:

"Mothers love priceless ❤️❤️"

@wealthuseful22 added:

"Happy birthday most beautiful❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. Quick recovery darling. Amen"

@chinyere4real123 joined in:

"Amen 🙏. Happy birthday my Gina ❤️❤️❤️"

@jasmine_rajinder wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday to my beloved aunty ❤️"

Regina Daniels marks her 25th birthday as mother Rita Daniels expresses pride in the actress and prays for her future. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels opens up about health struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels opened up about her prolonged health struggles and months of severe pain as she celebrated her 25th birthday in a wheelchair on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The Nollywood actress explained that her condition started as a minor ailment but worsened after she hosted a Children's Day carnival, leaving her unable to move around freely at times and undergoing one medical test after another; she also revealed that she cried during the difficult period but continued to pray and trust God for healing.

Despite her health challenges, Regina shared some positive developments, including relocating to a new home closer to her children and medical facilities, and expressed gratitude for the furniture, television, solar power system and other items she received as gifts from friends and supporters, describing the year as one filled with God's blessings.

Source: Legit.ng