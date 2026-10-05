Rita Daniels, mother of actress Regina Daniels, made a bold political statement on Monday, October 5, 2026

The prominent politician had spent years building her career within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State

Her move to the APC follows a turbulent stretch that included a public family dispute and a narrow election loss

Veteran Nollywood actress and political figure, Rita Daniels, has made her political loyalties unmistakably clear, stepping fully into the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold after a prolonged period of uncertainty about where she stood.

The mother of Nollywood star Regina Daniels made the announcement on the evening of Monday, October 5, 2026, sharing a series of photographs on her official Instagram Story.

Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, takes a fresh political step after leaving the PDP. Photo: rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

In the images, she dressed in a full, customised APC outfit, leaving little room for doubt about the direction she has chosen.

Rita Daniels: From PDP stalwart to APC member

The move carries significant weight given her history with the Peoples Democratic Party.

Rita Daniels had carved out a respected political identity within the PDP in Delta State, holding positions including State Assistant Treasurer and Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation and Empowerment under the state's PDP administration.

Her departure from that world began taking shape in early 2025, when her son-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko, left the PDP to join the APC.

Rita Daniels resigned her own PDP position shortly afterwards, though she stopped short of making any formal move towards APC branding until now.

A difficult period behind the scenes

The timing of her public declaration comes after what has been a challenging stretch personally and politically.

Beyond Ned Nwoko's defection, Rita Daniels also went through a widely reported family dispute with the senator, which stemmed from her daughter Regina Daniels' messy split with her husband.

The veteran actress also suffered a narrow defeat in the December 2025 Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) presidential election, losing to Abubakar Yakubu.

Against that backdrop, her decision to publicly don APC colours for her substantial online following signals not just a party change but a deliberate repositioning.

Given her established grassroots connections among women and youth mobilisers across Delta State, the shift is likely to draw considerable attention from political players in the region.

Check out Rita Daniels' Instagram posts announcing her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) below:

Regina Daniels’ mother declares support for APC following her exit from the PDP. Photo: rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' mum reacts amid rumoured return to Nwoko's house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, clarified that her daughter visited Ned Nwoko’s residence after being invited to spend time with her children amid swirling rumours about their relationship.

She reportedly contacted actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu to explain that Regina’s visit was simply about seeing her children and did not mean she had reconciled with her estranged husband, as some social media users had speculated.

Maduagwu shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram, where Rita Daniels thanked him for his concern, while he assured her of his continued support for Regina as discussions about the actress and Ned Nwoko continued online.

Source: Legit.ng