VeryDarkMan spoke in an interview on August 5 about declining a Nigerian Police Force invitation linked to his corruption allegations against Lagos AIG Moshood Jimoh

The social media personality described himself as an 'online police' who holds government accountable, defending his unconventional approach to advocacy

VDM said he considers the Lagos invitation malicious, raising questions about his next steps amid an ongoing court case

Popular social media personality VeryDarkMan (VDM), whose real name is Martin Vincent Ortse, has spoken publicly about his decision to turn down an invitation from the Nigerian Police Force, calling the summons "malicious."

VDM made the comments during an interview on Arise TV on August 5, 2026, where he was questioned on a range of topics, including his public methods, the corruption allegations he levelled against Lagos Assistant Inspector General of Police Moshood Jimoh, and his broader role as a social commentator.

VeryDarkMan opens up about his decision to decline a police invitation linked to allegations against a Lagos AIG. Photo: verydarkblackman/npf

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the police had previously invited AIG Jimoh for questioning in response to VeryDarkMan's corruption claims and had also requested that VDM appear to substantiate those allegations.

The Force noted that the matter is already before the courts and that both judicial proceedings and its internal review would follow due process.

VDM rejects the "activist" label

When asked to describe his role, VeryDarkMan was quick to distance himself from the term activist.

"I don't like to see myself as an activist. I would say I am an online police. I hold people accountable. I hold the government accountable when I can. That's why I put my mouth in everybody's business, because everybody's business is my business," he said.

He also defended the aggressive nature of his approach, comparing himself to a ratel animal that does not back down regardless of who it confronts.

"My method is not a conventional method. If you look at the animal called ratel, the animal does not beg for anything. It's like an aggressive animal: it does not care how big you are, it does not care if it's a lion, it attacks. For me to want the kind of change I want, we have to not follow the normal method," he added.

On claims made by musician Seun Kuti that his brand of advocacy is financially motivated, VeryDarkMan challenged anyone with proof to come forward.

"If my method has been monetized, or if, according to what they claim, that one person has given VeryDarkMan money before, I think by now somebody would have come out," he said.

VeryDarkMan speaks about the police invitation over allegations against a Lagos AIG during an interview. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Why VeryDarkMan declined the Police invitation

When pressed on whether refusing the police invitation contradicts his stated respect for the law, VDM offered a direct response.

"There's a reason why I said I was not going to honour the invitation in Lagos, and it is simply because I think the invitation is malicious," he stated.

The Ratel President also touched briefly on the possibility of entering politics, suggesting that meaningful change in Nigeria ultimately requires political participation.

Watch VeryDarkMan speak about why he will not honour police invitation over allegations against Lagos AIG Moshood Jimoh in the video below:

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan announced that the criminal case against him by the Nigeria Police has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge of impersonation after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng