Tonto Dikeh stepped into the growing Steven Akintayo controversy by calling out reality star Deeone in his comment section

Deeone had linked Pastor Jerry Eze to the saga, claiming the clergyman advised Solomon Buchi to take down a video targeting Akintayo

Deeone also alleged that a dismissed ex-staff member, Tolu Afilaka, coordinated the online attacks after Akintayo refused to sponsor his show

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has entered the ongoing controversy surrounding Dr Steven Akintayo and GTX Homes, issuing a pointed warning to reality TV personality Deeone after he dragged Pastor Jerry Eze into the saga.

In a comment on Deeone's Instagram reel posted on Thursday, 10 October 2026, Tonto wrote: "Please my brother leave pastor Jerry out of this chaos, na beg I dey."

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh warns Deeone over Pastor Jerry Eze's name in Steven Akintayo's saga. Photo credit@tontolet/@deeontv/@realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

What Deeone claimed about Pastor Jerry Eze

In the video, Deeone alleged that Pastor Jerry Eze had reportedly advised content creator Solomon Buchi to pull down a video in which Buchi was seen insulting Dr Steven Akintayo.

Deeone was careful not to criticise the pastor directly, noting:

"This is not about Pastor Jerry Eze in my own view. He did the best, you know, but of course Solomon no wan listened because he has personal grievances against Dr. Stephen."

Deeone also claimed to have visited a GTX Homes facility in Lagos, where he spoke to a staff member named Godwin. According to the staff member, salaries at the company had sometimes been delayed but never denied. "Salaries can be delayed at sometimes, but never denied," Deeone quoted the employee as saying.

Deeone fingers ex-staff member as the alleged instigator

Tonto Dikeh defends Pastro Jerry Eze over controversy. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Perhaps the most explosive part of Deeone's video was his claim about a former GTX Homes employee, Tolu Afilaka, who he alleged had received over 10 queries within two months before being asked to resign.

According to Deeone, Afilaka later reached out to Akintayo requesting sponsorship for a show scheduled for 17 October 2026 at Celebration Church Hall Three in Lagos. When the request was declined, Deeone alleged that Afilaka opened a WhatsApp group, initially framed as a retreat, which later became the alleged launchpad for coordinated attacks against Akintayo and GTX Homes online.

Deeone also alleged that Afilaka connected with Solomon Buchi, who reportedly had his own grievances against Akintayo, turning the situation into what Deeone described as a campaign to "bring Dr Steven Akintayo and GTX Homes down."

Here is the Instagram video of Deeone speaking about Pastor Jerry Eze:

The video drew sharp reactions from social media users, with many questioning both the investigation methods and the experiences of GTX Homes staff.

@iamaustine007 wrote:

"What do you expect a staff member currently working in the company to say? Do you have another job for him? All this your amateur investigation ehh."

@abeksmos commented:

"Someone close to me is working with an important person in this country, if you hear from the staff you might cry for them, but you know what the staff are still there cos there is no other way."

@paulhilson_ was more critical, writing:

"'Salaries are being delayed but never denied.' For 2 or 3 months unpaid salary? That one is no longer delayed oo. Abi staff no Dey chop or buy fuel or enter tfare to work? If na one month them owe them I don't think any of them would complain."

Deeone reacts to Veekee James' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Deeone was not pleased with a video made by fashion designer Veekee James.

In the said clip, Veekee James was sharing her two cents about marriage. Reacting to the clip, Deeone asked if she had been married for ten years that she was belittling singles.

Source: Legit.ng