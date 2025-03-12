Verydarkman has reminded Deeone of all the allegations made against him in a post on his Instagram story

The activist shared all the allegation which included being called gay, sleeping with his bestie, Kokopee and others

He asked the former Big Brother housemate to share his evidence and bragged of being in touch with his sponsors

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has taunted former Big Brother contestant, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone over all allegations made against him.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM and Deeone have been on each other's neck after Deeone made some serious allegations against the activist.

In a post on his Instagram story, VDM shared all the allegations Deeone made against him.

According to him, the reality star called him gay. He also alleged that he was sleeping with his friend, Kokopee.

Verydarkman also asserted that Deeone claimed that he killed someone and that he forcefully slept with hie ex-lover a few years ago.

VDM dares Deeone

In the post, VDM told Deeone that he was still expecting the evidence he promised to show.

He affirmed that he knows the people sponsoring the narrative Deeone was pushing about him. According to him, the people don't even know he is aware they are behind the scandal.

VDM laughed at Deeone several times and added that he and all the people sponsoring Deeone were too small where he moves.

Recall that Deeone had supported VDM once when he claimed that his NGO money was stolen from his account.

See the post here:

What Nigerians said about VDM

Reactions have trailed the post made by VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@honey_zaddyy commented:

"Dee worm doesn't have any single evidence, he is a Content creator,, been sponsored by everyone who thinks VDM has offended them by calling them out with the wrong deeds they have done.. Nigeria it will take another 50 yrs for this country to be good."

@alpha20_0 said:

"Na wereh nedu Weh spoil en career for these ode deeone I just dey pity."

@it_jbe reacted:

"You people are the ones taking Deone seriously. The moment I waited for solid evidence and he didn’t provide any, I unfollowed him. Deone will keep using this same tactic until he brings himself down just like Samkef… Well, not like he was ever anything to begin with.

@hadetunji said:

"If you’re so sure of your self , oya take him to court."

@big___kenzo stated:

"I warn Deeone but he won’t listen because I no reach to tell am something well na him sabi."

@mr2talk1 reacted:

"Deeone na Falana adopted son na why he dey run agenda against vdm."

@official_kingzy003 commented:

"Deeworm go cry soon."

@its_yindah wrote:

"This Deeone will sha be looking for opportunities to trend."

Deeone reacts to Veekee James' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Deeone was not pleased with a video made by fashion designer Veekee James.

In the said clip, Veekee James was sharing her two cents about marriage.

Reacting to the clip, Deeone asked if she had been married for ten years that she was belittling singles.

