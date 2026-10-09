Pete Edochie disclosed that he once appealed to the government on behalf of a sick colleague from his broadcasting days

The veteran actor spoke about his relationship with Nigerian governors and the president, comparing it to a father-son dynamic

Edochie, who will turn 80 in a few months, explained why he believes his voice carries weight with those in power

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has given a rare glimpse into how he interacts with Nigeria's political class, sharing a personal account of how his appeal on behalf of an ailing colleague led to swift government action.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 Ghana, aired on YouTube on October 7, 2026, the veteran actor described how he used his public standing to draw attention to a sick colleague's condition, someone he had known since his broadcasting days beginning in 1967.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie explains why he speaks directly to Nigerian governors and the president. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie said:

"I was interviewed in my house in Enugu. And they were talking to me from another state. Now one of us was ill, so I used that opportunity to call on the government to come help him," he said.

According to him, the government sent the colleague ₦500,000 in financial assistance within a week.

"In the same week, they sent half a million to him."

Pete Edochie did not name the colleague or specify which tier of government provided the funds, but expressed gratitude for how seriously his appeal was taken.

Pete Edochie on speaking to governors and presidents

The actor also opened up about the nature of his relationship with Nigeria's political leadership, explaining that his age gives him a unique standing when addressing those in power.

With his 80th birthday approaching in a few months, Pete Edochie said he is older than virtually every sitting governor and president in the country, and that this shapes how he engages with them.

"I am older than practically all the governors and presidents and all that. So, if you're talking to any of them, it's like a father talking to a son," he said.

He also stressed the importance of bringing issues to the attention of those who can act on them, noting that governments cannot respond to problems they are unaware of.

"If you don't let the government know of the existence of something like that, there is no way they can react," he added.

Watch Pete Edochie speak on his relationship with the Nigerian government in the X video below:

Fans react to Pete Edochie's words

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts after the clip circulated online:

@HabibossCFC said:

"Intellectual man"

@MR__sulaiman2 wrote:

"That's why i like this man"

@dspkemo commented:

"God father no de lie😂"

@TheSilvapr reacted:

"What a man"

@TransHigh6ca5 added:

"And you can talk to them to do the right thing"

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie shares his experience with Nigerian leaders while discussing government support for an ailing colleague. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie names ‘Things Fall Apart’ the greatest African book

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie described Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart as the greatest African book ever written because it tells the continent’s story from its own perspective.

The actor argued that the novel’s global appeal comes from its authentic portrayal of African experiences.

Edochie also urged African creatives to embrace their cultural identity and tell their own stories, recalling how he abandoned foreign names such as Elvis Presley and John Wayne to adopt his Igbo name, Uwadiegwu.

Source: Legit.ng