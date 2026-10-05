Atiku Pays Tribute to Nigerian Teachers, Slams Tinubu Over Rising Cost of Living
- Atiku Abubakar honoured Nigerian teachers on World Teachers' Day, recalling teachers from his childhood in Jada who shaped his future
- The former vice president condemned worsening economic conditions forcing teachers to borrow food and walk miles due to unaffordable transport
- Atiku's campaign also took a direct shot at President Tinubu, raising questions about his connection to the teachers who educated him
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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has praised Nigerian teachers while criticising the economic hardship that is eroding their ability to make ends meet, in a statement released on October 5, 2026, to mark World Teachers' Day.
The statement was issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, on behalf of Atiku, who is the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.
Atiku, who founded the American University of Nigeria, said his own education gave him a personal debt to the profession.
"I still remember the names and faces of my early teachers in Jada, who saw potential in a young orphan when few others did. They taught me arithmetic and grammar, but they also gave me a future," he said.
He described the daily reality facing many teachers as deeply troubling, pointing to cases of teachers walking long distances because transport costs eat into their salaries, and borrowing food on credit before going to stand in front of a class.
"No nation can rise above the level of its teachers. I will honour them not only with words, but with policies that improve their welfare and make life more affordable," he said.
Atiku targets Tinubu over teachers
The statement included a pointed attack on President Bola Tinubu, with Atiku questioning whether the president could recall a single teacher from his past.
"It is both revealing and deeply embarrassing that Bola Tinubu cannot name a single teacher who stood before him or a classmate who sat beside him," Atiku said, arguing that a leader disconnected from those who educated him could not genuinely champion their welfare.
He went further, saying commemorative messages issued once a year could not substitute for concrete action.
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"Government cannot praise teachers on this day and leave them to face hardship for the rest of the year. A commemorative message cannot pay a teacher's bills," he said.
He added that he was apologising to teachers "on behalf of a leadership that has failed to make their welfare a priority."
Promise on cost of living
Atiku used the occasion to restate his economic commitments, pledging to pursue policies that bring down the cost of food, transport, rent and electricity.
"Teachers and families should not have to watch their incomes disappear on food, transport, rent and electricity. We will pursue policies that bring down the cost of living, support decent jobs and ensure that hard work can provide a dignified life," he said.
He closed by urging Nigeria to back its annual praise for teachers with genuine, lasting support, describing them as "builders of confidence, knowledge and opportunity" whose contributions the country could not afford to ignore.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944