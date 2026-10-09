Pastor Abel Damina publicly called out Apostle Arome Osayi after his followers flooded the pastor's inbox with videos of the apostle's claims

Arome had told his congregation that Jesus appeared to him for nine hours on a flight, lamenting the state of the Nigerian church

Damina questioned several of Arome's supernatural stories, citing Scripture to challenge their credibility

Pastor Abel Damina has aimed at Apostle Arome Osayi over a series of viral videos in which the apostle described personal encounters with Jesus, calling the claims doctrinally dangerous and publicly rebuking him.

Damina, speaking to his congregation on Thursday, 8 October 2026, said his inbox had been overwhelmed with messages from followers asking him to address Arome's stories. Rather than respond to each person individually, he chose to tackle the matter from the pulpit.

Reactions as Pastor Abel Damina slams Apostle Arome Osayi over vision about Jesus. Photo credit@apostlearome/@pastorabeldamina

Source: Instagram

At the centre of the controversy is a video in which Arome told his congregation that Jesus appeared to him during a nine-hour flight from Johannesburg to London, spending the entire journey crying and lamenting about how Nigerian church leaders had squandered the spiritual investments he had made in them.

Damina questions Arome's stories

Damina did not stop there. He also highlighted another account in which Arome claimed that while walking on a beach in Tanzania, Jesus appeared beside him and told him to send five million naira to a specific pastor to receive the power to raise the dead and reverse autism.

Damina cited Matthew 10:5-8, pointing out that Jesus sent out his twelve disciples to heal the sick and raise the dead freely, without any financial transaction attached.

Apostle Arome Osayi continues trending over videos of his teachings. Photo credit@apostlearomeosayi

Source: Instagram

He also drew attention to what he described as contradictions across Arome's various visions. In one account, Arome reportedly said angels scanning Nigeria from heaven were searching for people with an orange colour on their foreheads. In a separate church, Damina said Arome told the same story but this time described the colour as green. Damina also questioned how Arome's wife and son failed to recognise him after 11 years away, especially given what he described as distinctive facial features.

"We Preach Not Ourselves" - Pastor Damina says

Damina grounded his entire critique in 2 Corinthians 4, emphasising the apostolic principle that preachers must point to Christ rather than themselves. He argued that when a minister shifts the spotlight onto personal supernatural experiences, they open themselves up to the kind of scrutiny Arome is now facing. He added that even the Apostle Paul, who was caught up to the third heaven, described those experiences as "unspeakable" and chose not to broadcast them publicly.

"The gospel is not experiences. The gospel is not visions and dreams. The gospel is not my stories. The gospel is his story," Damina said.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about Apostle Arome:

What Nigerians are saying

@mistydence wrote:

"E remain make this man say na him give Mary belle."

@black_like_coke commented:

"The smile of that pastor behind him on brown blazers in the starting of the video would let you know he's about to finish this man with facts"

@kellytrigger1 said:

"You recognized Abraham and Joel that you have never seen in ur life, people you only heard about in the Bible o.. U recognized those ones but you couldn't recognize ur wife just after 11years.. Kai Arome sabi lie abeg."

@storjliving reacted:

"Jesus dey vent to you, na wah ooooo!!! Jesus wey say 'bring your burden onto me' don they find who him go explain him burden to ... life don hard so tey Jesus don dey find therapist."

VDM drags Apostle Arome over claims

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman sparked a fresh debate online after reacting to an old sermon clip featuring Apostle Arome.

In the resurfaced video, the cleric reportedly recounted an incident involving a woman in his congregation who, according to his account, became unable to speak after allegedly insulting him.

Reacting to the claim, Verydarkman questioned the religious interpretation of the story and challenged Christians to consider whether such an account would suggest that God was being unjust or whether the apostle’s account should be questioned.

Source: Legit.ng