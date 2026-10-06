Apostle Pamilerin Adegoke issued a public statement after multiple women accused him of misconduct

The cleric stepped back from public ministry for several weeks to reflect and seek counsel before addressing the allegations

Tonto Dikeh drew attention online after she appeared to show support for Apostle Pamilerin's statement

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has responded to Apostle Pamilerin Adegoke of Elijah Generation Church in Akure, Ondo, public statement, which followed allegations of misconduct levelled against him by several women.

After the accusations surfaced, Apostle Adegoke stepped away from public ministry and social media for a number of weeks. During that time, the minister, who recently got married, said he used the period to reflect, seek counsel, and come to terms with matters connected to his past before he was ready to speak about them openly.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to a statement released by Apostle Adegoke following accusations from multiple women. Credit: tontolet/apostle_sam_mobilefire

Source: Instagram

Apostle Pamilerin addresses allegations

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, the cleric acknowledged that although the relationships in question took place before his marriage, they were still inconsistent with the standards of holiness, integrity and self-control he holds himself to as both a Christian and a Gospel minister.

Apostle Adegoke directed his apology to several groups, starting with the women involved. He expressed remorse for any pain, disappointment, or harm his actions may have caused them. He also extended his apology to his wife, his family, his church, his ministerial colleagues, and the wider community that has looked to him for spiritual leadership.

The statement drew significant attention online, and one of those who appeared to respond to it was Tonto Dikeh. The actress and evangelist seemingly showed support by liking the post on Instagram, an action that did not go unnoticed among followers and observers tracking responses to the controversy.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to Apostle Femi Lazarus' address on Apostle Arome Osayi's controversial sermon.

A screenshot of Apostle Pamilerin's post and Tonto Dikeh's reaction is below:

Tonto Dikeh's reaction to Apostle Pamilerin Adegoke's apology captures attention online. Credit: apostle_sam_mobilefire

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala claims she dated Pastor Chris Okafor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Doris Ogala sparked reactions online after granting an interview in which she opened up about her alleged experiences and how she claimed to have met Pastor Chris Okafor.

In the recording, Ogala reportedly spoke about her encounters with the pastor, detailing what she said happened between them in the village and later in Lagos. She also mentioned specific places where she claimed they met, adding further details to her account.

The revelations left many viewers stunned, with social media users sharing their observations and discussing the claims made in the interview.

Source: Legit.ng