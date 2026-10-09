Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife Foluke watched the full 2½-hour Agbara Nla: The Return alongside the Mount Zion film team

Damilola Mike Bamiloye shared photos of the encounter on Instagram, revealing it as the 'great announcement' he had earlier teased

The classic Christian film, originally produced in 1993, is currently showing in cinemas and has pulled impressive numbers

The Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shown his support for the Mount Zion Film Productions by watching their cinema release, "Agbara Nla: The Return", alongside his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye.

The development was shared by Damilola Mike Bamiloye, son of Mount Zion Ministry founder Mike Bamiloye, via his Instagram page on Thursday, 8 October 2026.

Reactions trail moment Pastor Adeboye, wife stormed cinema to watch Agbara Nla. Photo credit@damilolamikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

He had earlier teased fans with a hint that a major announcement was coming, and the big reveal turned out to be photos of the revered clergyman and his wife seated for the entire screening of the two-and-a-half-hour film.

A separate image showed Pastor Adeboye praying over the film's cast and crew after the viewing.

Damilola's message to the Agbara Nla team

In his post, Damilola wrote:

"Yesterday was a surreal moment for us all. It was a deeply special moment for the entire AGBARANLA team as Pastor E A Adeboye and Pastor Foluke Adeboye graciously hosted us and watched the entire 2½-hour AGBARANLA movie from beginning to end."

He went on to thank Pastors Oluwagbemileke and Titilope Adeboye for their warm welcome, as well as Adeola Abolaji for technical assistance during the visit. He also called on the public to continue supporting the film in cinemas, adding that the production is "part of what God is doing as He establishes His Kingdom, even in the mountain of entertainment."

Mike Bamiloye's Agbara Nla continues trending after release. Photo credit@mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

The post credited the film to a collaboration between Mount Zion Film Productions, CIRCUITS, SOZO Films, and Nile Entertainment.

"Agbara Nla", which was first produced in 1993, has been re-released and is currently running in cinemas across Nigeria.

Here is the Instagram post about the cleric watching the film:

Fans react to Pastor Adeboye's Agbara Nla visit

The news quickly stirred excitement online, with many fans and believers sharing their thoughts.

@adeolajerryoluwagbemi wrote:

"Just in case you're saying the hype and move will soon die down… Please know that God has not started yet. We will yet see and hear greater and mightier things in the coming days."

@sholamabs commented:

"This is truly an awakening. Christian movies will take it's place even in circular space. Try Kingdom Lord."

@ifeoluwa.adebayo_ reacted:

"Even Pastor Adeboye dey pray!!! This movie sooo chargedddd🥹🔥 If you've not watched it yet, this is your cue to!!"

@heyits.desmond shared:

"My Grandpa and Grandma don watch, see me here."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j noted:

"In 1993, I don't think daddy G.O watched it but now in 2026, daddy watched it. Never joke with God's timing. May God's timing happen to us and favour us all in Jesus' name."

@circuitstreams added:

"What a surreal moment for the entire AGBARA NLA team!. We deeply appreciate Pastor E.A. Adeboye and Pastor Foluke Adeboye for taking time out of their busy schedules to experience AGBARA NLA: THE RETURN in its entirety."

Mike Bamiloye berates pastors

Legit.ng reported that the evangelist had slammed popular pastors who mislead their mega-parishes with false doctrine.

He questioned what he called their aim to show off a luxurious lifestyle instead of directing their congregation on the proper Christian path.

Gospel movie producers' thought-provoking message left many dishing out their observations about men of God.

Source: Legit.ng