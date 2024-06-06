Evangelist Mike Bamiloye slammed popular pastors who mislead their mega-parishes with false doctrine

He questioned their aim to show off a luxurious lifestyle instead of directing their congregation on the proper Christian path

Gospel movie producer's thought-provoking message left many dishing out their observations with men of God

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye has slammed top Nigerian pastors with mega parishes for failing to teach their congregations the appropriate gospel and Christian guidelines.

The gospel movie producer questioned why certain pastors with large congregations and social media following are more concerned with preaching about their ego, false doctrine, lies, fake news, and frivolous lifestyles.

"YOU AND YOUR MEGA-PARISH. You have successfully established a Mega Parish Congregation of more than 50,000 to 100,000 Followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Congratulations!"

Evang Mike went on to say that pastors should understand that they will give an account of their congregation's life, which they have had a negative impact on through their preaching.

"Your New Clothes and Latest Fashions. Your new Shoes and Wrist Watches. Your plate of food at Mr. Biggs, Your Roasted Chicken Lap and Fries at Tantalizer. You always feed them with Posted pictures of your Exploits at Malls and Ice Creams of ColdStone. YOU SEE YOUR LIFE OUTSIDE?" He wrote in part.

Netizens react to Mike Bamiloye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olayinka_adeol:

"Daddy said “You see your life outside?”

aluksempire_:

"This one enter body well well thank you sir more grace."

homeofvirtuebook:

"More grace to always speak the truth sir."

bifaturoti:

"This so resonates with a lot of them out there . The Congregation never hear Soul searching messages that will convict them - only messages that makes them feel they are doing the right thing . No brokeness on hearing the word. Hummmm!!! Very deep."

amintyzz:

Uuuuuum, this is very deep , may God help us all

adeyeyeracheal:

"This table has finally been broken."

sabiigirlfashion:

"Who is this message directed at at?"

