Sharon Ademefun, sister of music star Davido, opened up about her surprisingly humble upbringing in a podcast interview

She said she did not realise her family had money until she was 21, when she relocated to Nigeria

Sharon revealed she spent years babysitting and cleaning changing rooms for pocket money, even through college

Davido's older sister Sharon Ademefun has pulled back the curtain on what life was really like growing up as a child of one of Africa's most prominent businessmen, and it was far from the lavish lifestyle many might expect.

Speaking on The Fashion Roundtable, a podcast-style interview filmed in a studio setting, Sharon described a childhood that was grounded, private, and largely ordinary. She said she had no real awareness of the family's wealth until she turned 21 and moved to Nigeria.

Reactions as Davido's sister Sharon Ademefun says she babysat and cleaned changing rooms growing up. Photo credit@lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

"I didn't even know we have money till like 21, to be honest with you. I lived a very normal life outside of my schools," she said.

Sharon worked from her teenage years

Sharon recalled spending her high school years cleaning changing rooms to earn five pounds a week, not because she had to, but because her father deliberately kept the children in the dark about the extent of the family's finances.

"I've always worked because my dad will give you just enough. He never let us know," she said.

Davido's sister, Sharon Ademefun, talks about the jobs she did growing up. Photo credit@lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

That work ethic continued into college. Sharon revealed she spent nearly five years as a professional babysitter, crediting that experience with giving her a strong foundation in childcare.

She added that it was only after arriving in Nigeria that people began to react with surprise to her family background.

Dad queued at Disney, Sharon does not

Sharon contrasted her father's low-key approach to parenting with how she raises her own children today.

While her dad would happily queue with the family at Disney like any other visitor, Sharon said she now goes the VIP route when taking her kids to the same theme park.

"When I take my kids to Disney now, we're going Disney VIP because I'm not queuing for anybody," she laughed.

Sharon also spoke warmly about her father's quiet, understated personality, noting that he never boasted about wealth but had recently started encouraging her children to embrace their identity. She joked that the popular slogan associated with Davido's 30BG crew had "entered his spirit."

Here is the Instagram video of Sharon speaking about her father:

Her comments drew a wave of reactions online.

[@beautiful_billionaire](https://www.instagram.com/beautiful_billionaire/) wrote:

"Your dad did a good job"

[@mimiposherella](https://www.instagram.com/mimiposherella/) shared:

"It's possible, I met him once in person, and it was not until a colleague said that's Davido's dad that I knew, very humble"

@walgreen_big_fish_commented:

"All na cap."

@prospernwakaifeany wrote:

"Na lie jare"

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng