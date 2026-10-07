Tonto Dikeh took to social media to share a personal message about her experience with drug addiction and the toll it took on her life

The Nollywood actress drew from her own struggles to speak about how addiction masked deeper emotional pain rather than solving it

Tonto's post has sparked conversation online, with many responding to her call for prayer and support for those battling substance abuse

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has spoken candidly about her past battles with substance abuse, using her personal story to urge others to seek help rather than seek comfort in drugs.

In a lengthy post shared on her social media page, the actress reflected on one of the most turbulent periods of her life, describing addiction not as a character flaw but as a desperate response to pain she could not find the words for.

Tonto Dikeh reveals what drug addiction taught her about dealing with pain. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto was frank about what she witnessed in herself during those years: the hurt does not disappear with substances. Instead, addiction chips away at a person's life quietly, one day at a time.

She stressed that the chaos a person displays on the outside does not tell the full story of who they are.

"I've been down this dark road, and I can tell you first-hand: substances don't make the pain go away," she wrote. "The hurt stays, and addiction slowly steals your life, one day at a time. The chaos around you doesn't define who you are; it's just masking a heart in pain."

Tonto Dikeh Shares the Truth Behind Her Struggles

The actress went further to reframe how she believes society views people caught in cycles of addiction. She described herself during that period as someone who appeared to be noise and disorder to onlookers, while internally she was a person crying out for rescue, not recognition.

"I wasn't lost because I loved the darkness. I was lost because I was hurting," she wrote. "Drugs weren't the problem; they were the symptom. Addiction wasn't my identity; it was my escape from pain I didn't know how to name."

Tonto credited her faith with pulling her back from the edge, saying that God responded to cries she could barely articulate herself. She framed her recovery as a comeback written by a higher power at a time when those around her had already given up on her.

A Message to Anyone Still Struggling

Beyond telling her own story, Tonto directed a powerful message at those watching someone they love wrestle with addiction.

She asked people to redirect their anger at the substance, not at the individual trapped within it.

"Hate the drugs. Hate the addiction. But never stop praying for the person trapped inside it. Because that person is not weak, not worthless, not beyond redemption," she said.

Tonto Dikeh shares powerful message on addiction: Why substances cannot erase pain. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She ended her post with a call to persistent prayer, insisting that someone's life may depend on it.

As someone who describes herself as living proof that recovery is possible, Tonto made it clear she believes no one is too far gone to be saved.

See Tonto's viral Instagram post below:

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband visits his daughter

Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill had shared a video of his visit to his first child at school amid the marriage saga involving his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple had shared posts about their marriage after rumours surfaced alleging that they were estranged.

His video sparked reactions from fans, with many praising Churchill for being a present father to his children, while others took the opportunity to ask about Rosy Meurer’s children.

Source: Legit.ng