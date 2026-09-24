Davido’s older sister, Sharon Adeleke, has opened up about painful experiences that have changed how she approaches friendships

The businesswoman shared some of the habits she has stopped tolerating, including borrowing money

Sharon also explained why she does not believe friends should expect birthday posts or constant attention from her

Sharon Adeleke, the older sister of Nigerian music star Davido, has given fans an unusually candid look into her approach to friendship.

In a viral video, the businesswoman reflected on painful experiences with friends and admitted that they have changed the way she builds relationships.

“I have had my heart broken so many times in Nigeria when it comes to friendships,” she said.

According to Sharon, one lesson she has learnt is to keep money and friendship separate.

Sharon Adeleke opens up about painful experiences that have changed how she approaches friendships. Photos: @lifeofrona01/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon gets candid about friendships

Sharon revealed that she no longer lends money to friends because of previous experiences.

“I don’t loan money, been burnt beyond belief when it comes to friends and money. If I want to give you money, I’ll give you,” she said.

But money is not the only thing that can end a potential friendship with Sharon.

She also admitted that she would struggle to maintain a friendship with someone who is overly obsessed with Davido.

The mother of three said being a fan of her brother is fine, but she draws the line when someone constantly talks about him or appears to be waiting for him to show up.

She also said she may forget a friend’s birthday and does not necessarily post friends on Instagram because she believes birthday posts have become “too political.”

Beyond that, Sharon wants her friends to have lives outside their relationship with her.

“I cannot be your only friend, get a life. I enjoy my solitude,” she said.

Watch the X video of Davido's sister speaking about friendship here:

Reactions trail Davido's sister video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Segewen stated:

"Kind of self protocol definitely I like that majority of wealthy ppl has dis if not 100% ,dictating what and how u want it but my own life is tried to walk with ppl base on their knowledge, understanding and language cuz am a principle person to choose ppl no one is qualified so would walk with them base on their character so I won't fight or start having a bad day bcus of friends"

@Yusuf_O_Yusuf shared:

"Is it just me, or does she look just like Folashade and Adenike Adeleke? If it weren't for her dark skin and the post saying she's Davido's sister, I'd have guessed she was their sister instead."

Sharon Adeleke shares some of the habits she has stopped tolerating, including borrowing money. Photo: @lifeofrona01/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement

Source: Legit.ng