Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo carried the number 777 on his luxury cars, private jet and even his coffin after his death

The striking number left many people online asking questions about what it actually meant to the flamboyant businessman

777 is widely regarded in numerology as one of the most powerful spiritual combinations, linked to divine guidance and good fortune

The number 777 was never just a detail in Wicknell Chivayo's world. It was a signature, and it followed the Zimbabwean businessman from his fleet of customised vehicles and private jet all the way to his coffin, sparking widespread curiosity after his death about what those three digits truly represented.

What the number on billionaire Chivayo’s coffin reportedly means. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo, who became widely known for his lavish social media presence and unapologetic displays of wealth, made the number a defining feature of his public identity.

Every personalised number plate across his car collection carried the sequence, and so did his aircraft.

When his family chose to have 777 incorporated onto his coffin, it became clear to many observers that the number meant something far greater than a branding choice.

What the number 777 actually means

In numerology, 777 is considered one of the most spiritually charged combinations a person can encounter. Commonly referred to as an "angel number," it is associated with spiritual awakening, divine alignment and the belief that a person's life is unfolding exactly as it should.

Authors and spiritual practitioners who have explored the subject describe 777 as an intensified form of the number 7, which is already regarded as deeply mystical on its own.

When the digit appears three times over, its energy is believed to be magnified, acting as a cosmic confirmation that an individual is on the right path.

The number also carries strong associations with good fortune.

Those who follow numerological traditions interpret 777 as a signal that the universe is actively working in a person's favour, reinforcing their choices and guiding them towards their intended destination.

A signature that outlasted him

Whether Chivayo embraced 777 for its spiritual significance, as a deliberate personal statement, or as a combination of both, remains a matter of interpretation.

What is beyond dispute is that the choice was intentional and remarkably consistent across every aspect of his life.

The fact that his family extended the symbol to his final resting place suggests the number was inseparable from the identity he had constructed.

For those who engage with numerological symbolism, the gesture reads as a final affirmation of the beliefs he carried throughout his life.

For others, it stands as one of the more memorable particulars of an existence lived loudly and without apology, right through to its very end.

See the viral Facebook post below:

Billionaire Chivayo’s coffin draws attention over mysterious number. Credit: @wicknellchivayo

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng