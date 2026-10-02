Susan Mutami, a businesswoman and philanthropist, told Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo his days were numbered in a May 2025 exchange on X

Chivayo dismissed her bluntly and blocked her, cutting off all further communication after she criticised his wealth and lifestyle

The private chats resurfaced online after Chivayo died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, giving Susan's words an eerie new weight

A private exchange between Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and businesswoman and philanthropist Susan Mutami has gone viral following Chivayo's death in a helicopter crash, with the conversation now drawing widespread attention for the chilling words Mutami directed at him more than a year before he died.

The exchange, posted on X on 28 May 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

Private chats involving Wicknell Chivayo and a woman have surfaced after the billionaire's passing. Photo credit: @mutami_susan, @wicknellchivayo

Source: Twitter

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Susan Mutami's chilling warning to Chivayo

The message that has since captured the internet's attention came when Mutami told Chivayo: "Your days are numbered." At the time, it read as a sharp rebuke from an outspoken critic. The conversation took on a far more unsettling quality after Chivayo's death.

Chivayo's replies were dismissive throughout the exchange. He told Mutami not to initiate contact with him and responded curtly in what appeared to be Shona before blocking her.

A system message visible in the screenshots confirmed she could no longer send him direct messages. Notably, the confrontation happened just days after Mutami had reportedly predicted that Chivayo would die in a helicopter crash.

The crash that claimed Wicknell Chivayo

On the evening of September 30, 2026, a private helicopter carrying six occupants went down in Marondera rural, Zimbabwe.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed to ZBC News that Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among those who perished in the accident. He described the family as being at a loss for words.

When the chats resurfaced online in the days that followed the crash, many people found Mutami's words from over a year earlier deeply unsettling, with the phrase "your days are numbered" carrying a weight that no one could have anticipated when it was first written.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the remains of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife have been recovered hours after their deadly helicopter crash.

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng