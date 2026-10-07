Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu, known for playing herbalists and Ifa priests, revealed he converted from Islam to Christianity

The actor recounted a dramatic spiritual experience at a white garment church that triggered a turning point in his faith journey

Alebiosu also disclosed that his father is an Alhaji who must not find out he ever set foot inside a church

Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu, celebrated for portraying herbalists and Ifa priests on screen, has publicly shared the deeply personal story of how he left Islam for Christianity, also revealing that he now identifies as a prophet.

Speaking on the TalkToB podcast, Alebiosu traced his spiritual shift back to a pivotal moment at a white garment church, where he went to help play the drum. That seemingly casual visit turned out to be far more significant than he anticipated.

Nollywood actor Alebiosu reveals he was born a Muslim. Credit: adewalealebiosu

Source: Instagram

The actor was raised in a devoutly Muslim household. His father holds the title of Alhaji, and Alebiosu made clear that the man must not find out about his son's involvement with any church.

What truly sealed his conversion, according to the actor, was a vision he experienced in his sleep shortly after attending the church. He described seeing a massive thunderstorm before a cross descended from the sky and entered his head.

"There was a big thunderstorm and lightning; I just saw a big cross coming down from heaven, and l quickly fell on my face to the ground. When the noise was no more, l tried raising my head up and that was when I saw the big cross dropping from heaven and it entered into my head. That cross is still inside my head today," he said.

Following that experience, Alebiosu began attending church regularly in 1995 and soon found himself sharing visions and prophecies with those around him.

Nollywood actor reveals he started going to church in 1995. Credit: adewalealebiosu

Source: Instagram

Alebiosu's calling as a prophet

The actor also opened up about the moment he fully embraced his calling. He disclosed that after struggling to make meaningful progress in the film industry, he consulted an elder who told him plainly that his lack of breakthroughs was the result of ignoring a divine instruction. According to the elder, Alebiosu had disobeyed God by rejecting his prophetic calling. It was only after he accepted that call and became more actively involved in church activities that things began to shift for him.

Alebiosu's candid account offered a rare glimpse into a spiritual journey that unfolded quietly behind his well-known screen persona.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Alebiosu made an earnest appeal to the public for support in establishing a church. He was clear that the clip was not a skit or a performance of any kind.

Watch a video of Alebiosu sharing his conversion story on the TalkToB podcast:

Alebiosu shares picture from court wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Adewale Alebiosu made headlines on social media following his post.

Not long ago, the Yoruba movie star took to his TikTok page to share a photo of his court wedding ceremony.

In the photo, Alebiosu, who is famous for playing ‘medicine man’ aka ‘Babalawo’ roles in movies, was seen wearing a white suit beside his bride, who wore a white wedding dress.

Source: Legit.ng