Apostle Arome Osayi's viral sermon declaring Nigeria's national purpose as spiritual rather than economic sparked fierce backlash online

Social media activist VeryDarkMan and commentator Solomon Buchi both criticised the cleric's message about revival and faith

Hours after the online criticism intensified, Apostle Arome Osayi took a swift and notable action on his social media page

Apostle Arome Osayi found himself at the centre of a heated online storm after a sermon he delivered on Sunday, September 27 2026, went viral on social media.

In response to the mounting backlash, the cleric locked his comment section.

Pastor Arome Osayi limits comments after viral sermon about Nigeria’s spiritual calling sparks backlash. Photo: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The sermon that ignited the controversy saw Apostle Arome Osayi argue that Nigeria's true national purpose is not rooted in manufacturing or technological advancement, but in becoming a source of global spiritual revival and missionary manpower.

He encouraged his audience to remain committed to ministry despite the hardships they face, suggesting that Nigerians are too consumed by survival to recognise their higher calling.

VDM and Solomon Buchi weigh in on Apostle Arome Osayi's sermon

The comments drew sharp criticism from Nigerians on social media, including prominent voices, who viewed the cleric's controversial sermon from different perspectives and felt it undermined the nation's values.

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), pushed back strongly, arguing that religion centred on miracles has stunted Nigeria's capacity for innovation and development.

He maintained that Nigerians possess the same intellectual ability as people in more technologically advanced nations but frequently fail to channel it productively.

VDM also defended Nigerians who travel abroad to acquire technical knowledge and return home with it.

Social commentator Solomon Buchi echoed similar concerns, focusing on the moral dimension of Christianity's influence in Nigeria.

Buchi questioned how a country with so many churches continues to struggle with corruption, dishonesty and poor civic conduct.

He recalled a time when Christians were considered paragons of integrity, arguing that this reputation has significantly eroded.

His central question was whether religious devotion in Nigeria is actually producing the personal and moral transformation that genuine faith demands.

Apostle Arome Osayi's swift response

As the criticism grew louder across social media platforms, Apostle Arome Osayi moved quickly by disabling comments on his page, effectively cutting off public engagement with the controversy.

The decision drew attention in itself, with many noting the timing relative to the wave of negative reactions his sermon had attracted.

Pastor Arome Osayi takes action on social media after comments about Nigeria’s calling trigger backlash. Photo: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi's church member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo explained that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Despite his infidelity, he said his wife remained with him and continued to pray for him. The couple later renewed their vows, while Apostle Arome’s response to the testimony sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng