Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad has opened up about the painful experience behind her skin-bleaching journey and why she eventually decided to quit

The actress said she has learned to embrace her natural complexion and now believes that “black is beautiful”

Habibat explained that she shared her experience not to seek sympathy but to encourage people struggling with habits they want to leave behind

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad has opened up about a difficult chapter of her life after sharing photos and videos documenting her skin-bleaching journey.

The actress took her followers through her experience, explaining that the physical and emotional pains she endured became one of the reasons she decided to stop bleaching.

Habibat made it clear that her posts were not an attempt to attract attention or receive pity.

Habibat Jinad opens up about the painful experience behind her skin-bleaching journey and why she eventually decided to quit. Photos: @realomojinad/IG.

Source: Instagram

Instead, she said she wanted people who may be struggling with similar habits to understand that change is possible.

“I don’t just post these things here – I’ve been through them,” she wrote.

According to the actress, her experience eventually forced her to reconsider the decision to alter her natural appearance.

Habibat embraces her natural skin

After stopping the practice, Habibat said she has learned to appreciate her natural complexion.

The actress declared that she now understands that “black is beautiful”, suggesting that her journey has changed the way she views herself.

For someone who once struggled with the effects of bleaching, the decision appears to have brought a sense of relief and acceptance.

But Habibat did not stop at sharing her own experience.

The actress used her story to encourage anyone battling a habit they are uncomfortable with to take the first step towards change.

She admitted that making such a decision may not be easy but urged people not to give up on themselves.

“I made up my mind to stop, and I followed that decision with my whole heart,” Habibat said.

She added that she is grateful for the peace that came with the decision and encouraged others to seek strength, make up their minds, and begin their own journey towards a new life.

“You deserve to be at peace with yourself,” she wrote.

Read Habibat Jinad's bleaching story here:

Reactions trail Habibat Jinad's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

oluwapelumi5 stated:

"Nothing beat peace of mind Black don't cracks with good maintenance and good food"

@namfex_skincare shared:

"God bless you for this, we really need more people to encourage them because the society criticizes them a lot, most of my customers, I turn to motivational speaker for them because it’s not easy"

@olaniyan_tosin wrote:

"I just started my own journey of bleaching and nobody should advice me yes my Omi abere is ready no wound zone her"

Habibat Jinad says she learned to embrace her natural complexion and now believes that “black is beautiful. Photos: @realomojinad/IG.

Source: Instagram

Habibat Jinad calls out Lateef Adedimeji

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Habibat Jinad spoke about her strained relationship with Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji.

She said the actor blocked her on Instagram for four years after she invited him to feature in one of her movie projects.

Habibat explained that she later discovered the block when she tried to contact him again, adding that he only unblocked her in January 2025.

Source: Legit.ng