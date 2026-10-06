Bolaji Ogunmola has opened up about the deliberate choice she has made concerning her romantic life and why fans may not be seeing her partner online

The actress explained that whoever she dates or eventually marries did not choose the public attention that comes with being associated with a celebrity.

Bolaji’s candid position has fueled the conversation about celebrities protecting their relationships from social media scrutiny

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has disclosed why she prefers to keep details about her romantic life away from the public.

The actress made the disclosure while speaking on the Marayo Show, where she explained that she considers her partner’s privacy more important than satisfying public curiosity.

According to Bolaji, she does not want to expose a partner to the intense attention that often follows celebrities because he did not choose that lifestyle.

Bolaji Ogunmola opens up about the deliberate choice she has made concerning her romantic life. Photos: @bolajiogunmola/IG.

Source: Instagram

“My partner or future partner didn’t ask for this life, so I feel it’s unfair for me to drag him into it,” she said.

The actress appears comfortable allowing fans to know only what she chooses to share about her relationship status.

Bolaji said she would rather simply tell people that she is happy and blessed than reveal private details about the person in her life.

“What people don’t know can’t hurt, so I’d rather just say I’m happy, I’m blessed. God is good,” she added.

Watch the X video of Bolaji Ogunmola speaking about her man here:

Bolaji Ogunmola Explains Real Reason She Won’t Show Off Her Man to Public

Source: UGC

Bolaji Ogunmola sends touching message to Kiekie

Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Ogunmola stirred online reactions with her birthday message to her friend, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, aka KieKie.

The Nollywood thespian shared KieKie's outfit, which sparked a discourse on social media, while celebrating her in a lengthy caption.

Bolaji described the award-winning content creator as one of the most genuine people she has met in recent times. She acknowledged her kindness towards her even in undeserved moments.

Source: Legit.ng