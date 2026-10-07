Ayra Starr has opened up about how she would handle finding another man attractive while already in a serious relationship

The Nigerian singer explained why she would not want to be romantically involved with two men at the same time

Ayra also shared advice for lovers on maintaining friendships while in relationships

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has shared her honest thoughts on attraction and commitment in relationships.

The “Rush” hitmaker addressed the topic while responding to a woman who sought advice on her Ask Ayra Starr show.

The question centred on a situation many people in relationships may find difficult to navigate — what happens when someone else suddenly appears more attractive?

Ayra Starr opens up about how she would handle finding another man attractive while already in a serious relationship. Photos: @ayrastarr/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr picks a side

Ayra Starr did not appear to struggle with her answer.

The singer said that if she were in a serious relationship and found another man more attractive, she would end her current relationship rather than date both men.

“If I’m in a serious relationship with a guy and then I find another guy more attractive, I would break up with him instead of dating both of them at the same time,” she said.

According to Ayra, being honest about changing feelings is preferable to keeping two romantic relationships going simultaneously.

“I don’t think you can love two people,” she added, advising anyone in such a situation to take time away from relationships to understand their feelings.

Ayra Starr urged people not to abandon their friends simply because they have found a romantic partner.

She stressed that partners should not isolate each other from their friends, noting that there should be a healthy balance between friendship and romantic love.

Watch the X video of Ayra Starr speaking about her relationship here:

Ayra Starr explains why she would not want to be romantically involved with two men at the same time. Photo: @ayra_starr/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng