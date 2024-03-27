Nigerian actress Habibat Jinad was recently on Biola Bayo's YouTube show, where she spoke about bleaching and body-shaming in Nollywood

While on the show, Habibat Jinad shared how her senior colleague Mide Martins insulted and body-shamed her because of her dark complexion

She shared how the constant body shaming forced her to consider bleaching, which almost ruined her skin until she stopped

Nigerian actress Habibat Jinad recently sparked massive reactions on social media with some revelations she made about bleaching and body-shaming being a thing in Nollywood.

During an interview, the actress shared how her self-esteem was bashed when her senior colleague, Mide Martins, insulted and compared her to a monkey while on set.

Actress Habibat Jinad recently stirred emotions online with a recent revelation she made about how her colleague Mide Martins bullied her with her skin colour. Photo credit: @mydemartins/@omojinad

Habibat Jinad shared with Biola Bayo how she gets bashed and trolled because of her dark skin whenever they are on set.

She lamented how cameramen who would also complain noting that she's too dark and their cameras can't pick her face clearly.

"Why started bleaching" - Habibah Jinad

During the conversation, Jinad shared that it was after her encounter with Mide Martins she decided to start bleaching.

However, her stint in bleaching didn't last long as she noted that it was given her stretch marks. Habibat Jinad noted that all through when she had her first child she didn't see any stretch marks until she started bleaching.

Reactions trail Habibat Jinad's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Habibat Jinad's interview with Biola Bayo:

@mamachina_academy:

"Did you ever call her to tell her how you felt abt it? But this interview noni eti ma tu furo ara yin sita."

@bj_apparels_:

"This week war no be small thing."

@alubankudiaishat:

"This could have been edited and discuss with Mide Martins privately."

@odogwu_na_kola:

"And Mide self was Olojududu bi nana Amure during her time in the college at Ibadan."

@king__osheyi:

"Well, we're all Yorùbá. Sometimes we attack people according to the way we can describe them, it doesn't mean she meant it or bullying. We talk to people with big eyeballs and describe them through it. We describe tall person according to the appearance too.....just saying."

@jhl_jokehairline:

"I never hear say dem drag mumcy mide martins o she’s sweet soul to me."

@e.m.ma.n.u.el:

"Call it a joke or whatever... let's stop passing mean comments about things people cannot change about themselves.."

Habibat Jinad welcomes 2nd child after 17 years

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Habibat Jinad celebrated when she welcomed her second child after for 17 years.

The excited mother, who couldn't keep the news to herself, took to her social media timeline on Saturday, September 16, 2023 to share it with her fans and followers.

