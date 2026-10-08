Nigerian adult film actress Tall Lizzy has opened up about the condition she needs to meet before leaving the industry

The content creator said she cannot quit immediately because she needs to find something more stable to support herself

Tall Lizzy also shared how poverty, low self-esteem, and desperation for money influenced her decision to enter the adult content industry

Nigerian adult film actress Tall Lizzy has spoken about her plans to leave the industry, admitting that she cannot stop immediately until she finds a more stable source of income.

Tall Lizzy made the disclosure while speaking with blogger Lucky Udu about her journey into adult content and the regrets she now has about her decision.

Tall Lizzy opens up about the condition she needs to meet before leaving the industry. Photos: @tall_lizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tall Lizzy explains why she cannot quit yet

According to the actress, she never initially planned to make adult content a long-term career.

She said her original intention was to make enough money within a short period, delete her videos, and move on to something else.

However, she explained that leaving the industry immediately is not as simple as making the decision to stop.

Tall Lizzy said she needs to find something stable that can provide an income before she can completely walk away from adult content.

Her admission highlights the difficult choice facing someone who wants to leave an industry but still needs to survive financially.

How poverty led Tall Lizzy into adult content

Looking back, Tall Lizzy said financial hardship played a major role in her decision.

She recalled dropping out of secondary school because she could not afford a school fee of about N2,300.

At one point, she and a friend reportedly picked up condemned iron from the streets and sold it so she could assist her mother.

The situation became so difficult that she said she contemplated killing herself.

During this period, she met someone online who introduced her to the adult film industry.

Tall Lizzy said she regrets her decision but hopes her experience can serve as a warning to young people.

She also acknowledged that the content she created is permanent.

“I know they'll be on the internet forever,” she said.

Watch the interview of Tall Lizzy with Lucky Udu here:

Reactions trail Tall Lizzy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@itz_franking stated:

"And I wan start to act adult film ooo because the way I Dey perform most times maybe am wasting my talent.. .. I no wan learn anything I will show my talent first in the adult film industry"

@whitehorse_electrical__solar shared:

"Abeg someone should share her videos. Let me do watin my body need"

@godsheritage27 wrote:

"She's not regretting anything I dey see coment here that she just drop new video"

Tall Lizzy says she cannot quit immediately because she needs to find something more stable to support herself. Photo: @tall_lizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng