Nigerian singer Teni has responded after actress Nkechi Blessing publicly called her out for a boxing match

Nkechi’s challenge came shortly after her highly publicised bout with reality star Phyna, which ended with her losing the fight

Teni, however, reminded the actress of the role she expected her to play, describing Nkechi as someone who was supposed to be her bouncer.

Nigerian singer Teni has found herself with another potential opponent after actress Nkechi Blessing jokingly challenged her to a boxing match.

The exchange began after Teni shared a post that caught the attention of the actress.

Nkechi did not hold back, dropping a short but direct challenge in the comment section.

“Teni, let’s go next,” she wrote.

Teni reacts after actress Nkechi Blessing publicly called her out for a boxing match. Photos: @tenientetainer/@nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

But Teni’s response was far from what many might have expected.

Rather than accepting the challenge outright, Teni reminded Nkechi that she was supposed to be on her side.

The singer replied:

“You wey suppose be my bouncer.”

Teni had Tiwa Savage in her sights

Nkechi’s challenge came shortly after Teni herself called out fellow singer Tiwa Savage for a boxing match.

Teni had boldly challenged the award-winning singer and even boasted about beating her without looking at her son’s face.

However, Tiwa Savage did not appear intimidated by the challenge.

She responded that she was ready to face Teni in the ring, setting the stage for what could become another celebrity boxing spectacle.

Nkechi Blessing is no stranger to the boxing ring.

The actress recently faced reality star Phyna in a much-anticipated bout at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

After exchanging blows, Phyna emerged victorious and reportedly went home with a brand-new car and N50 million.

Read the exchange between Teni and Nkechi Blessing here:

Reactions trail Teni and Nkechi Blessing's exchange

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ItsBrianEgo stated:

"This one nah straight bullet"

@omuocircle noted

"I like as teni put am for where she belong."

Teni reminds Nkechi Blessing of the role she expected her to play. Photo: @tenientertainer/IG.

Source: Instagram

Teni speaks on Wizkid, Burna Boy feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Teni reacted to the ongoing clash involving Wizkid and Burna Boy with humour.

She disclosed in a video that she woke up to 57 missed calls from loved ones advising her to hire security due to rising tension.

Teni joked about the cost, saying maintaining bouncers like Kizz Daniel’s would be too expensive for her.

Source: Legit.ng