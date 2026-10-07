Veteran Yoruba actress Ronke Ojo confronted Kemity at Femi Adebayo's new movie hub launch in Lagos over unanswered calls

Ronke had been trying to reach Kemity by phone, believing the calls were being deliberately ignored

The two actresses pulled out their phones at the event to compare call records and uncover the truth behind the mix-up

Two of Nollywood's well-known faces found themselves sorting out a personal misunderstanding very publicly at what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion.

Veteran Yoruba actress Ronke Ojo, popularly called Ronke Oshodi Oke, and actress Kemity (whose full name is Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin) both turned up to support actor Femi Adebayo at the launch of his new movie hub in Lagos. What neither of them expected was that the event would become the setting for a frank, face-to-face conversation about why Kemity had not been picking up Ronke's calls.

Ronke Oshodi Oke questions Kemity on why she was not picking her calls. Credit: ronkeoshodioke/kemity

Source: Instagram

Ronke Oshodi Oke confronts Kemity directly

In a video that has since gone viral, Ronke explained that she had made several attempts to reach Kemity by phone without success. Rather than letting the silence fester into full-blown resentment, she walked up to the younger actress the moment she spotted her at the gathering and asked her plainly whether she had done something to cause offence.

Kemity, who bent down to greet the senior actress as a sign of respect, maintained that she had never received any of the calls. The two women then did something refreshingly practical: they both produced their phones and compared their records side by side.

The investigation revealed a simple but significant error. The number Ronke had been dialling was not Kemity's personal active line at all. It appeared to belong to one of Kemity's associates or team members, meaning her calls never actually reached the actress herself.

Actress Kemity and her senior colleague Ronke Oshodi Oke settle a misunderstanding. Credit: kemity

Source: Instagram

With the confusion cleared up, any tension between the two dissolved almost immediately. They embraced and carried on with the rest of the evening without further drama.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming moment between actress Sola Sobowale and actor Kola Ajeyemi at Femi Adebayo's event made waves online.

The video of Ronke Ojo and Kemity at Femi Adebayo's event is below:

Reactions as Ronke Ojo confronts Kemity

Fans watching the video on Twitter praised Ronke Ojo for choosing to address the situation directly rather than allowing assumptions and silence to damage the relationship.

Social media users had plenty to say about the encounter:

@Usmanashafe commented:

"That's how elders should behave. Settle whatever it is once and for all."

@Boyadeshin18790 wrote:

"Kemity na new ronke if you know how ronke use to act maid back then."

@6lackkhalid reacted:

"Happy to see 'em back."

@kerrygold_A shared:

"Love how she approached it."

Femi Adebayo becomes a cinema owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo took one of his boldest steps yet in Nollywood, officially opening the Euphoria 360 Hub, a sprawling creative complex in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 6.

The facility goes far beyond a conventional studio. It houses cinema-grade film and television production spaces, post-production suites covering editing, colour grading, sound design and visual effects, music video and recording facilities, event spaces, and equipment rental services. Adebayo has also launched the Euphoria360 Film Academy within the hub, aimed at training the next generation of Nigerian creatives.

Source: Legit.ng