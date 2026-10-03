Nigerian singer Teni threw a playful boxing challenge at Tiwa Savage, joking about what she would do if she got angry in the ring

Teni imagined a N1.5 billion fight purse from the bout and wondered aloud whether it would be enough to buy a Bugatti

Tiwa Savage spotted the challenge in the comment section and responded with just three words that set the internet buzzing

Nigerian singer Teni has thrown a cheeky boxing challenge at her senior colleague Tiwa Savage, and things took an unexpected turn when Tiwa actually responded.

In a video posted on Friday, October 2, Teni laid out her case for a celebrity showdown in the ring, complete with a financial breakdown and a promise to serenade her opponent after the fight. The lighthearted moment quickly gained traction online, largely because of how Tiwa chose to respond.

Tiwa Savage responds as Teni challenges her to a boxing match. Credit: tiwasavage/tenitheentertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni lays out her case

Teni did not hold back when she imagined the scenario playing out. She painted a picture of a furious, focused version of herself in the ring, even joking that she would not spare a glance for Tiwa's son Jamil once the bell rang.

She said:

"Let's fight Tiwa Savage and me. Mummy, I will beat you till you enter bush. Me that's is angry, I wouldn't even look at Jamal's face. I will cut my eyes. One, one billion. How much them dey buy all these cars? If they pay us N1.5 billion, can I buy a Bugatti? Make we first start from there. Mama, make we fight. Tiwa, I beat you, then sing 'My Darling' for you."

The comedic twist at the end, where Teni promised to perform a love song for Tiwa after knocking her out, summed up the energy perfectly.

Tiwa Savage responds

What turned the joke into a full-blown conversation was Tiwa's reaction. Rather than brush it off, the "Somebody's Son" singer headed straight to the comment section and wrote: "Pick a date."

The response sent fans into a frenzy, with many treating it as an unofficial confirmation that both women were at least willing to entertain the idea.

The playful challenge arrives in the wake of a real celebrity boxing event that had Nigerian social media talking. BBNaija reality star Phyna squared off against actress Nkechi Blessing in an actual boxing match, suggesting appetite for celebrity bouts in Nigeria is very much alive.

Tiwa Savage and Teni sparks excitement online with celebrity boxing match. Credit: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Whether Teni and Tiwa's ring rivalry stays a joke or turns into something more remains to be seen, but for now, the date is very much up for grabs.

The video of Teni's challenge to Tiwa Savage is below:

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng