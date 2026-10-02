Phyna and actress Nkechi Blessing finally settled their long-running clash in a celebrity boxing match in Lagos

The reality star emerged victorious after trading punches with the actress in the highly anticipated bout

Phyna reportedly went home with a brand-new car and N50 million after her victory

What started with social media jabs, heated confrontations, and public exchanges between Phyna and Nkechi Blessing eventually found its way into the boxing ring.

On Thursday, October 1, the two celebrities faced each other at a celebrity boxing event held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Phyna and actress Nkechi Blessing finally settle their long-running clash in a celebrity boxing match in Lagos. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday/@unusualphyna/IG.

Source: Instagram

Phyna gets the upper hand

With their previous clashes fresh in the minds of fans, attention was firmly on the ring when the reality star and actress finally came face-to-face.

The fight quickly became physical, with both women throwing punches and blows as they battled for victory.

By the end of the bout, Phyna emerged victorious over Nkechi Blessing.

The celebrity fight came after days of public exchanges between the two women.

Their disagreement had previously spilled into physical confrontations at public events, including Pretty Mike’s All-White Party.

They also had an altercation on The Morayo Show, while their press conference a day before the boxing match nearly ended in another physical clash before security stepped in.

After securing the win, Phyna reportedly went home with a brand-new car and N50 million.

Watch the moment Phyna knocks out Nkechi Blessing here:

Reactions trail Phyna's victory

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AbsoluteTr38664

"If na yansh competition @phyna for no see draw, but boxing na game of stamina, Nkechi no fit last even in bed and this match is a pointer to that fact."

@kingsylvans1 shared:

"Nkechi Blessing has watched too many Undertaker videos and was attempting to do Undertaker's rise without knowing that countdown in boxing can get you eliminated "

@LordNaydou wrote:

"Nkechi is looking more tired cos of her weight. Excess luggage, we are even lucky she didn’t have a seizure or heart attack."

Phyna went home with a brand-new car and N50 million after her victory. Photo: @unusualphyna/IG.

Source: Instagram

Phyna ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently disclosed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed this during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

Source: Legit.ng