Teni reacted to the rising tension between Burna Boy and Wizkid following a reported clash involving DJ Tunez

The songstress shared a humorous but telling response after receiving dozens of worried calls urging her to tighten security

Teni made known her deeper concerns about safety in the industry, as she kept fans intrigued about the unfolding drama

Notable Nigerian singer Teni has weighed in on the ongoing clash between Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Burna Boy, as she offered a humorous yet pointed take on the situation.

The feud between the two stars intensified after Burna Boy was reportedly involved in a brawl with Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, at a club.

Teni breaks silence amid Burna Boy and DJ Tunez drama Credit: @burnaboygram, @tenientertainer, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The incident has sparked widespread reactions across the entertainment industry.

In a video shared online, Teni revealed that she woke up to 57 missed calls from concerned friends and family members, all urging her to take extra precautions.

Many advised her to consider hiring security personnel similar to those employed by fellow singer Kizz Daniel, given the rising tensions in the music scene.

Teni, however, responded with humour, joking about the financial burden of maintaining such a team.

She quipped that bouncers of Kizz Daniel’s calibre consume heavily, and hiring several of them would mean spending more on their upkeep than on herself.

Her words:

“I woke up to 57 missed calls from my loved ones advising me to hire Kizz Daniel’s bouncer. Wetin happen? I just dey see gbas gbos everywhere, na him my loved ones dey tell me say me wey be afrobeats musician make I go collect bouncer o. Say if I know wetin good for myself make I go collect that type of Kizz Daniel bouncer.

"Abeg o. All those kind of Kizz Daniel bouncer, them dey chop like one cow for one week. If I come get like 7 of the bouncers, na 7 cow I go dey buy per week. Bouncer go come dey chop my money pass me because say Afrobeats don scatter. I wan go Nollywood but they dey f!ght for their too. Where I wan come go? Shay na football I wan start dey play? Everywhere don scatter, everywhere don burst like this…”

The singer’s lighthearted remarks highlight growing concerns about safety in the entertainment industry, even as fans continue to speculate on the escalating rivalry between Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Watch her speak below:

Fans react to Teni's view on Burna and Wizkid's saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"Teni as you don slim now, nobody go rate you."

@huntersboot said:

"Teni wan finish person.. Teni just transfer go BBNaija abeg!, There fight their na pure content, winner dey go home with 100M + house... You no need bouncer #ScatterNoMore."

@Tunchi921 said:

"E reach wizkid and burna boy she get voice .. when people were killed in Jos she ghosted.. abegi."

@ann_omatf said:

"Even in madness, some stars just know how to laugh at the drama."

@TALLMIKEs said:

"This one too and odumodo de their own imaginary world."

Teni breaks silence on industry safety after Burna Boy’s alleged altercation. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

DJ Tunez fires back at Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Tunez mocked Burna Boy just hours after the alleged clash.

Less than 24 hours after the altercation, DJ Tunez went on his X account and called out Burna Boy, using words considered insulting, saying the Grammy-winning singer showed clear signs of weakness in a deliberate dig at Burna Boy's latest project titled No Sign of Weakness.

Source: Legit.ng