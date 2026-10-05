Nigerian streamer Jarvis made an unplanned comment about her pregnancy while broadcasting live alongside her husband, Peller

Peller quickly responded to the slip-up on air, turning to his chat in a move fans found both funny and telling

The clip began circulating on X and Instagram on October 3, 2026, reigniting conversations about the couple's much-discussed pregnancy

Nigerian TikTok content creator Jarvis gave fans an unplanned pregnancy update during a recent livestream when she blurted out, "the baby is kicking," seemingly forgetting the broadcast was live.

Her husband and fellow streamer Peller wasted no time responding, turning to his chat to ask whether they had heard anything at all, in a clear attempt to gloss over the accidental comment.

The clip, which began spreading across X and Instagram on October 3, 2026, captured the couple mid-stream when Jarvis made the remark.

Jarvis shares pregnancy update during livestream as husband Peller quickly reacts. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's reaction was swift enough to suggest he knew exactly what had slipped through, and fans were quick to pick up on every second of it.

Peller and Jarvis's pregnancy timeline

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, and Jarvis, born Elizabeth Amadou, are one of Nigeria's most-followed streamer couples.

The pair married in August 2026 after building a loyal fanbase through their collaborative livestreams and comedy content. Pregnancy speculation has shadowed them for months.

Peller once confirmed on a broadcast that Jarvis was expecting, only to later attribute visible physical changes to late-night eating.

He has also made references to fatherhood in separate streams, while earlier clips caught Jarvis reacting emotionally when fans publicly brought up the baby.

The back and forth has kept fans guessing for some time.

Watch the moment Peller cautioned his wife, Jarvis, after she accidentally shared a pregnancy update in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis's livestream moment

The latest clip has drawn laughter and well-wishes in equal measure, with many viewers treating the moment as a lighthearted reminder of how tricky it is to keep personal matters private while living so much of life on stream.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@DeGreatestM wrote:

"God Bless and Keep them. Congratulations to them in Advance"

@Skillful_C reacted:

"God which kind people be this 😂"

@RichardHarty11 commented:

"Na Jervis be the first person to get belle ... Why Una dey talk about the belle for x all the time"

@QueenSefcy said:

"The pregnancy wasn't big as expected though, congratulations to them"

@Oluwasanmi67581 shared:

"Mama talk say Nâ Eba dey inside 😂"

@Celebritysk_ added:

"She no fit deny am again"

Jarvis and Peller draw attention after pregnancy moment during livestream. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng