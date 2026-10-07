Late Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo showed off his oceanfront mansion in Clifton, Cape Town, in June 2026

The ₦7.6bn property featured a penthouse master suite, private gym, home theatre, wine cellar and a pool deck facing the Atlantic Ocean

Chivayo died in a helicopter crash on October 1, 2026, alongside his wife, months after publicly unveiling the Cape Town mansion

Wicknell Chivayo, the Zimbabwean businessman who built a reputation for extravagant displays of wealth and well-connected political relationships, publicly showed off his sprawling Cape Town property in June 2026, just months before he died in a helicopter crash on October 1, 2026.

The property, valued at roughly ₦7.6 billion, sits in Clifton, one of Cape Town's most coveted residential areas along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo had showcased his luxurious Cape Town mansion months before his death. Photo credit: @sir_wicknell

Source: Twitter

The address is among South Africa's most exclusive, with unobstructed ocean views and proximity to the shoreline that few properties in the country can rival.

Inside Chivayo's Clifton home

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls run throughout the interior, flooding the living spaces with natural light and keeping the Atlantic Ocean visible from nearly every room.

The home is furnished with designer pieces and statement chandeliers that give it a sleek, contemporary character.

The upper floors are anchored by a penthouse-style master suite, supported by several en-suite bedrooms and generous living areas designed for both daily family life and large-scale entertaining. A private gym, a home theatre, a wine cellar and a bespoke designer kitchen are also built into the layout.

Outside, a pool deck extends over the ocean, creating a dramatic setting for gatherings. Chivayo also incorporated a dedicated play area for his children and a large parking area to house his collection of luxury vehicles.

The exact number of bedrooms in the property was never publicly disclosed, though the overall scale of the home left little doubt about its size and ambition.

Chivayo had been openly showcasing his lifestyle in the months leading up to his death, which also included public appearances with his Gulfstream G550 private jet.

He died when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed on October 1, 2026.

See the mansion reveal on Instagram here.

Wicknell Chivayo's burial attracts presidents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's burial had attracted presidents.

Chivayo's uncle addressed the press to walk the public through the family's preparations, confirming that a burial plot had been secured at Glenforest cemetery.

He said the grave was expected to be ready by the close of day, with the only uncertainty being a forecasted storm that could affect the timeline.

Source: Legit.ng