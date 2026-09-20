Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose claimed five serving APC governors approached him with an offer to quietly fund the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections

Fayose said the governors set a clear condition tied to a key political rival they want stopped in two major areas

The alleged governors also promised financial incentives per polling unit for NDC agents willing to resist election manipulation

Nigerian businessman and social commentator Isaac Fayose has stirred up political debate after claiming that five serving governors of the All Progressives Congress are covertly backing the New Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections, where Peter Obi is the party's presidential candidate.

Fayose made the claims in a video posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, September 19, 2026, saying he personally attended a meeting where the alleged governors laid out their terms for supporting the NDC.

Isaac Fayose speaks on alleged support from five APC governors for the NDC ahead of 2027. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/peterobi

Source: Instagram

The governors' alleged condition

According to Isaac Fayose, the central demand from the five governors was that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike must not be allowed to deliver the FCT or Rivers State for the APC.

He said he pushed back during the meeting, arguing that Wike lacks strong popularity in Abuja and that the APC itself is not widely favoured in either territory.

The governors reportedly told him that popularity was beside the point. Their worry, Fayose claimed, was the ability to manipulate and announce results in those areas.

He went further, alleging that the APC had already begun "writing results" even before election day, a claim the APC has not responded to publicly.

To counter this, the governors allegedly offered NDC polling agents ₦200,000 per polling unit in Rivers State and the FCT if they stood firm against rigging.

Isaac Fayose claims five APC governors are backing the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose claims governors still want Tinubu to win

In a notable twist, Isaac Fayose said the governors are not opposed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu retaining power.

Their goal, he explained, is narrowly focused on denying Wike a political victory in those two areas.

"They don't want their names to be in public because they are members of APC, but they don't want Wike to rig FCT as planned, and they don't want him to rig Rivers State. So they are willing to take care of our bills as the people to take those two places back," Fayose said in the video.

He captioned the post:

"Congrats to NDC we now have 5 APC governors supporting us Codedly and the governors promise me that 8 more governors are coming too… The ball is now in people court to seize this golden opportunity to stand together against rigging (STAR)."

Isaac Fayose did not name any of the five governors in the video, and none of the alleged individuals has come forward to confirm the claims yet.

Watch Isaac Fayose speak about the NDC in the Instagram video below:

Isaac Fayose clarifies prayer video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose reacted after a video of him praying with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked speculation about his political allegiance.

Fayose explained that the gathering was a private social visit and insisted the prayer was spontaneous, not a sign of shifting loyalty.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Peter Obi and the Obidient movement, stressing he remains "101% Obidient" despite his personal bond with the Tinubu family.

Source: Legit.ng