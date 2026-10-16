Fewer than 350 tickets remain for Davido's three-night Oriadé residency at the National Theatre in December

Davido reacted to the near sellout milestone on X, suggesting he could make Nigerian music history

The residency comes despite calls from some Nigerians to boycott his Lagos concerts over a political issue

Davido is edging closer to a landmark in Nigerian music as his upcoming Oriadé: The Residency at the National Theatre approaches a complete sellout just weeks before the December dates.

As of Friday, October 16, fewer than 350 tickets remained across the three nights scheduled for December 17 to 19, with a notable surge in purchases recorded in the 24 hours prior. Should the remaining tickets clear, Davido would become the first artist to fully sell out a multi-night residency in Nigeria.

Davido expresses gratitude to God following major milestone. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The singer acknowledged the development on X, quoting an update about the sales milestone with a brief but celebratory "Alhamdulillah."

Davido's Oriadé residency in Lagos

The shows will take place at the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, one of the country's most iconic cultural venues. Beyond being a commercial event, the residency holds deeper significance for Davido: it marks his first full live presentation of material from his album Oriadé on home soil, and coincides with 15 years since he began his music career.

Boycott calls failed to slow Davido's ticket sales

The surge in sales is particularly striking given that a section of Nigerians had called for a boycott of the December concerts. The backlash stemmed from Davido's uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, publicly endorsing President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, a move that drew criticism from those who felt it reflected on the singer himself.

Despite the online noise, demand for the residency appears to have held firm, with the near-sellout figures suggesting that fan enthusiasm for the concerts has largely outweighed the political controversy surrounding his family.

Davido reacts to update about his Lagos concert tickets. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's reaction to his concerts' ticket sales is below:

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng