Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko appeared on Biola Bayo's podcast and made a case for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

The actor acknowledged that hardship exists but argued that Tinubu is actively working to fix multiple problems facing Nigerians

Kosoko's comments triggered a wave of pushback from fans online, many of whom shared their personal experiences under the current government

Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko has stirred debate online after he defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an appearance on Biola Bayo's podcast, posted on Friday, 17 October 2026.

The veteran actor, who began his theatre career at the age of 10 in 1964 and formed his own group in 1972, pushed back against narratives that life has worsened under the current administration.

Reactions as Jide Kosoko raises eyebrows for defending Tinubu's administration. Photo credit@asiwajibat/@princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

"Things are not as bad as some people made us to understand," Kosoko said. "I am hungry. Ah! Go and check majority of those people before Tinubu came, what were they eating? Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying things are rosy. Too many problems on the ground, which Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now fixing."

Jide Kosoko's evidence for Tinubu's progress

When the podcast host pressed him to name concrete evidence that an ordinary Nigerian could point to, Kosoko cited the student loan scheme, noting it as one of several initiatives he believed the administration had put in place.

He also referenced Deputy Governor Babajide Hamzat's choice of a young running mate as proof of youth inclusion in governance.

Kosoko also weighed in on lifestyle choices among entertainers, urging colleagues to set aside a minimum of 20 per cent of their earnings for personal healthcare rather than turning to peers for financial help during medical emergencies.

He further touched on his personal losses, revealing he had lost three people close to him, including his wife during childbirth, and offered reflections on parenting and African identity for younger generations.

Kosoko added that his years in politics, dating back to 1978 when he joined the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), gave him perspective on how ambition distorts the judgement of those who privately acknowledge Tinubu is on the right track.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor defending Tinubu on a podcast:

Fans react to Jide Kosoko's comments

The clip drew significant reaction online, with many fans pushing back firmly against the actor's position.

@omolade_01_06 said:

"I don't even know what to say to this Baba"

@omodunbiadeola wrote:

"I don't even know what to type."

@blessedafricanqueens reacted:

"Eni kure .. I dey chop well before Tinubu .. chop Chicken nd turkey .. nah fuel I dey use the money buy now."

@teeveed_ responded:

"You were at the protest ground of subsidy removal during Jonathan but you are here supporting Tinubu even when things have gone so bad even more than 100 times we had it under Jonathan...."

@reimestores commented:

"Baba make we no swear for you....we love you in film pls stay there abeg...na U na dey confuse this president"

@ayangbridget stated:

"These Yoruba Nollywood actors ehn, I dnt know if U all have conscience."

@negusdammy wrote:

"God please prevent this man from health emergency"

Jide Kosoko's children celebrate him

Legit.ng reported that Kosoko's daughters sang the praises of their father while he was marking his 70th birthday.

The actor's daughter Shola said that their father was the only one taking care of them for a very long time before he decided to remarry.

While Bidemi and Temi also stated that their father was a good man, he gets annoyed at times and can shout at people.

Source: Legit.ng