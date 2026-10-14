Nigerian streamer Peller announced his intention to host a livestream with Africa's most celebrated literary figure, Wole Soyinka

The content creator hyped the collaboration as a 'proper English day' filled with advanced grammar and discussions

Fans flooded the comments with reactions to the unlikely pairing of a streamer and a Nobel Prize winner

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has set social media ablaze after sharing his plans to bring Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka onto his livestream.

During a livestream clip that circulated widely on Tuesday, 13 October, the streamer made his intentions clear to his audience:

Peller shares plans to host Professor Wole Soyinka on a livestream session. Credit: peller089/wolesoyinka

Source: Instagram

"I want to do a stream with this man that know book pass for the whole Africa, Wole Soyinka, Mr. Wole Soyinka."

He teased that the session would be a "proper English day" featuring advanced grammar and conversations inspired by Nigeria's literary forefathers, promising to share further details soon.

Peller and Soyinka: An unlikely pairing

Born in Ikorodu, Lagos, Peller has built a commanding presence in Nigeria's digital entertainment space, drawing massive viewership through his high-energy, humour-driven streams. The proposed guest, however, is a world away in style.

Professor Wole Soyinka became the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 and remains one of the continent's most formidable intellectual voices. Now in his 90s, the playwright, poet, and activist continues to engage actively in Nigerian public discourse.

Peller’s proposed Soyinka livestream could bring two very different worlds together. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

As of Wednesday morning, neither Peller nor Soyinka's camp had issued any official confirmation of the collaboration.

The video of Peller wishing for a possible stream session with Soyinka is below:

Fans react to Peller's desire

The announcement drew a wave of responses on Twitter, with many entertained by the sharp contrast between Peller's informal, fast-paced streaming style and Soyinka's famously complex and formal use of the English language.

@Eniolaolq said:

"He go need interpreter to understand Baba o"

@LatinoLam wrote:

"Una day crase Wetin wrong with calling him a Mr, he is a Mr before a prof and it will be a funny stream"

@pilot7_official commented:

"Motion boy… he should help us ask him why he protested against fuel 50# per liter and now he is silent under a Yoruba man."

@callmeuchman stated:

"I don't think that will be possible, Baba will never have allow that."

Should the livestream come to fruition, it would represent a rare collision between Nigeria's booming online entertainment culture and its distinguished literary heritage.

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng