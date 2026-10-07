A video of Sola Sobowale arriving at Femi Adebayo's new movie hub in Lagos captured an unexpected moment with Kola Ajeyemi

Ajeyemi greeted the veteran actress, but she appeared not to recognise him, prompting a reaction that caught fans' attention

Ibrahim Chatta also joined the exchange, and the clip sparked widespread conversation about humility among Nollywood stars

A short clip of veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale at actor Femi Adebayo's newly launched movie hub in Lagos has set social media buzzing, not for any dramatic reason, but for a quietly touching one.

The video, which circulated on Tuesday, October 7, showed Sobowale walking into the venue dressed in a black outfit, moving with clear focus through a crowd of attendees. In that moment, actor Kola Ajeyemi stepped forward to greet her, but the actress's response made it clear she had not immediately registered who he was.

Heartwarming moment between Sola Sobowale and Kola Ajeyemi at Femi Adebayo's event draws reactions. Credit: kolaajeyemi/solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Rather than pull back or let the awkward exchange pass, Ajeyemi gently followed her and introduced himself by name. The moment Sobowale realised who was speaking to her, she visibly lit up in surprise and turned around to warmly exchange pleasantries with him. Actor Ibrahim Chatta was also present and joined the brief but cheerful interaction, which ended with the group embracing one another.

Nollywood stars show their softer side

The clip resonated widely because of how each person handled the moment. Ajeyemi's decision not to take offence, and instead to quietly identify himself, struck many viewers as a sign of genuine humility. Sobowale's unguarded reaction upon realising her mistake added a layer of warmth that fans found endearing.

It is worth noting that Sobowale is part of the cast of Ajeyemi's wife Toyin Abraham's upcoming cinema film, Bestie, making the three actors more than just acquaintances within the industry.

Netizens praise Kola Ajeyemi followng his response during encounter with Sola Sobowale at Lagos event. Credit: solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Watch the video capturing the moment between Sola Sobowale and Kola Ajeyemi below:

Netizens praise Kola Ajeyemi

The clip drew largely positive responses on X, with many users framing the moment as a small but revealing window into the personalities of the stars involved.

@olabest7_G wrote:

"There are some people that I know how they respond to me when I greet them. I will know when they greet me otherwise it's either they didn't see me or they're not settled."

@adebary22 said:

"Mama never knew who was greeting her in the first place."

@iamshyblakj observed:

"There is something about walking into large gathering, you're blocked out from everything, you're focus on just get to your sit, you can see her reaction how she was caught unware with shook, it means she was blocked out from everything around her, didn't know someone greeting her."

@HenryOmosa93430 commented:

"Kola is so humble and such a fantastic actor too. I love Sola Sobowale; she carries everyone along like the true mother that she is. ❤️"

@Alao97810635 wrote:

"This bros should let people know he get bar head 🙄. Instead of covering it everything or making artificial hair to it. There's nothing wrong with bar head. It's also a gift from God."

@DurojaiyeSegun added:

"This Ibrahim Shatta too like respect. He is too humble ♥️"

What Toyin Abraham said about Kola Ajeyemi

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham put her marriage with actor Kola Ajeyemi in the spotlight after she opened up about his true feelings towards her romantic scenes, with a focus on on-screen kisses.

According to the actress, her husband had no objections to her kissing male co-stars for movie roles, emphasising mutual comfort within industry circles.

Toyin clarified that while she is open to professional acting demands, she firmly rejects going overboard in what she referred to as "iranu," interpreted as any inappropriate or excessive behavior beyond scripted scenes.

Source: Legit.ng