Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo launched Euphoria 360 Hub, a film and media production space in Lagos

Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat commissioned the hub at a ceremony attended by family and colleagues

Odunlade Adekola's congratulatory message to Femi Adebayo drew warm reactions from fans online

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has taken a major step in his career by launching Euphoria 360 Hub, a state-of-the-art film and media production facility in Lagos.

The commissioning ceremony was officiated by Lagos state Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, with family members, close friends, and industry colleagues on hand to celebrate the milestone.

Odunlade Adekola pens a congratulatory message to Femi Adebayo. Credit: odunomoadekola/femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Speaking at the event, Adebayo described the hub as a long-held vision that has finally become reality, offering heartfelt appreciation to all who stood by him on the journey.

Odunlade Adekola celebrates Femi Adebayo

Fellow Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola quickly made his feelings known with a warm congratulatory post directed at his colleague and the wider film industry.

"Congratulations to @femiadebayosalami Congratulations to the whole family of ADEBAYO Congratulations to our Industry This is GREAT 🔥🔥🔥 I pray God will continue to bless you in Jesus name," Adekola wrote.

Adebayo did not miss the show of love, responding directly in the comment section with a playful nod to their friendship.

Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates with his colleague Femi Adebayo on new milestone. Credit: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

"Hong-Kong o...thank you so much for the never-ending love," he replied.

Odunlade Adekola's post celebrating Femi Adebayo is below:

Reactions to Femi Adebayo's milestone

The post drew an enthusiastic response from fans who were equally moved by the camaraderie the two actors displayed publicly on Instagram.

@akewioba_ewarayo_oafp commented:

"Congratulations man of great talent"

@inumiduntosyn reacted:

"Love how you both celebrate each other wins"

@iamrichardayodeji wrote:

"Big congratulations sir"

@princess_hopefulhope shared:

"Men no really get wahala, they are wonderful ❤️. Congratulations sir @femiadebayosalami , this is the beginning to greater height, you ain't seen anything yet, the best is yet to come ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@iamadeniyitayo said:

"Congratulations sir 👏👏👏🎉🎊 👏"

@apankufor1 wrote:

"O lor far pah seh"

@de_m0nk commented:

"See as actors de show genuine love for each other, go that other gender, na online celebration n offline envy. I thank God everyday for giving me preeq n not😂"

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng