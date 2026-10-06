A video of Harold Norman beating his daughter circulated on X following his arrest by Ghana Police

Nana Akua Addo can be heard in the background reacting as the footage shows the girl seated on the floor

The incident followed reports of the actress receiving medical treatment for visible facial injuries linked to a domestic dispute

A video showing Harold Norman, the husband of Ghanaian fashion icon and actress Nana Akua Addo, slapping their daughter has ignited strong public anger, surfacing online after his arrest by Ghanaian authorities.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 6, 2026, showed Norman physically handling a young girl seated on the floor, and he slapped her.

Video shows Nana Akua Addo’s husband beating their daughter amid growing public outrage. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo's voice can be heard in the background, shouting "Kill my child for me" and drawing a direct comparison between how he was treating their daughter and how he had previously slapped her.

Harold Norman's arrest and ongoing investigation

Norman's arrest came after separate footage emerged showing Nana Akua Addo receiving medical treatment, her face bearing visible injuries that included a swollen lip.

The injuries were linked to a domestic incident involving her husband.

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit took him into custody and is currently investigating the allegations.

The couple, who share two daughters, formalised their relationship in a private civil ceremony in 2022.

They had previously spoken openly about marital difficulties, including infidelity.

Watch Nana Akua Addo’s husband beating their daughter in the X video below:

Fans react to Nana Akua Addo’s husband video

The footage drew sharp and divided reactions across social media.

@ademoye_mercy wrote:

"This is the painful reality many married women are silently living with. Staying in abusive marriages because of the children, enduring the insults, the violence, the emotional trauma hoping things will somehow get better. No love. No peace. No happiness. Just endurance. And the saddest part? Some women lose their lives because they stayed too long with a man who kept hurting them. Marriage should be a place of love, safety and peace not a place where a woman has to fight for her life and her kids. Please, never normalize abuse."

@FloradDaily stated:

"A lot of married women are still in abusive marriage because of their kids. No love, no peace, just endurance."

@LordCollins__ wrote:

"So he is a bad husband because he was disciplining his daughter, and his wife filmed her going through discipline every one of us went through as children, only to publish it online? If she can film her husband disciplining their daughter, why has she never filmed him beating the wife?"

@Berrychexplace shared:

"This is why most people don't celebrate their father's or husbands"

@AmaMahogany said:

"This lady ain't got no brothers? Where's her father?"

@HeDontMakeNoise added:

"She has been going through it for a long time"

@BBTORSO1 wrote:

"He only disciplines the kid and I support that, so that she I will not get out of hand and disgrace the father"

Viral video of Nana Akua Addo’s husband beating their daughter sparks social media outrage. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo called out by Paris designer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Paris-based fashion designer called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over the architectural outfit she wore to the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the event, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her dramatic cathedral-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fashion enthusiasts and being regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

However, the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo’s outfit sparked a debate online, with fans divided over the criticism and the explanation given. While some social media users appeared to agree with the designer’s concerns, others defended the actress and praised the creativity and bold statement of her AMVCA look.

Source: Legit.ng