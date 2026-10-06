Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, has come under public scrutiny following reports of an alleged domestic violence incident

Videos circulating online show Nana Akua Addo receiving hospital treatment with visible injuries, including a swollen lip and an injury around her eye

The allegations have also resurfaced a 2021 interview in which Nana Akua Addo admitted her husband's infidelity had left her 'broken' before they sought counselling

Harold Norman, the Ghanaian businessman married to actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, has found himself at the centre of intense public scrutiny after reports of an alleged domestic violence incident involving the couple surfaced online.

Norman has largely kept a low profile over the years, rarely drawing public attention despite being married to one of Ghana's most recognisable fashion figures.

Inside the controversy involving Nana Akua Addo’s husband and a Ghanaian fashionista. Credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

He has been linked to the management of Swiftcash Forex Bureau, a business based in Accra, and has also been associated with youth entrepreneurship and startup funding initiatives.

Entertainment journalist ZionFelix previously described him as a business partner in a project with luxury-car specialist Gideon King, in which Norman reportedly helped young people understand how to raise capital for their ventures.

Assault allegations rock the marriage

The allegations against Norman began circulating after videos emerged online showing Nana Akua Addo receiving medical attention at a hospital, with visible injuries including a swollen lip and bruising around her eye.

Reports have attributed these injuries to an alleged incident involving her husband, though the precise details of what occurred have not been independently confirmed.

Separate footage, reported earlier, allegedly shows Norman assaulting the couple's eldest daughter at their home.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain unclear, and no official police statement confirming an arrest has been verified.

The allegations have also drawn fresh attention to a 2021 interview Nana Akua Addo granted to ZionFelix, in which she candidly discussed infidelity in her marriage.

She described feeling "broken" and "hurt" by her husband's behaviour and revealed that the couple sought professional counselling before choosing to work through the difficulties together.

Harold Norman and Nana Akua Addo's marriage

Norman and Nana Akua Addo have been together for several years and share two daughters. After a lengthy relationship, they formalised their union in a private civil ceremony in March 2022.

The couple occasionally shared glimpses of their family life publicly in the period following their wedding.

Norman has not been widely quoted on the latest allegations, and official statements from the police, the couple, or their representatives have yet to be issued.

Any claims of his arrest should be treated with caution until confirmed by a credible or official source.

Nana Akua Addo’s husband: Meet Harold Norman married to Ghanaian fashionista. Credit: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Tosin Silverdam on AMVCA snubbing Funke Akindele

Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had shared a video about the recently concluded AMVCA award, which took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The award ceremony had a lot of celebrities in attendance, who showcased their elegant outfits on the red carpet.

However, Funke Akindele, who got up to six nominations for Behind the Scenes, didn't win any award at the event.

Source: Legit.ng