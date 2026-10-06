Pastor Bolaji Idowu has spoken about what he described as an unusual contradiction involving private moments

The cleric said he is tired of advising unmarried people to abstain while encouraging married couples to maintain intimacy

His observation has reignited a wider conversation about sexual discipline, intimacy and the challenges facing modern relationships

Pastor Bolaji Idowu has expressed frustration over what he described as the irony of dealing with private moment issues among both single and married people.

The pastor shared his thoughts on X on Monday, October 5, highlighting what he sees as two opposite relationship struggles.

“I’m tired of telling single people to stop having s*x and married people to have s*x. How did we even get here?” he wrote.

According to Idowu, while some unmarried people are struggling to maintain boundaries, some married couples face the opposite challenge of maintaining intimacy within their relationships.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu speaks about what he described as an unusual contradiction involving private moments. Photos: @pastorbolaji/X.

Source: Instagram

The cleric said the situation highlights the need for wisdom in relationships.

“One group is doing what they shouldn’t, another group is struggling to do what they should. Relationships really need wisdom,” he added.

His comment draws attention to a subject that can be uncomfortable to discuss openly, particularly within religious communities.

For Idowu, the issue goes beyond simply telling people what they should or should not do.

Read Pastor Bolaji Idowu's tweet on the issue here:

Reactions trail Pastor Bolaji Idowu's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SamiMilanelo stated:

"Married people with little children are the most affected. After the constant WORK for the kids throughout the day, wife feels sore and just aches for bed, husband feels wife doesn't want, looks elsewhere, gets accustomed to this and eventually becomes distant in that aspect."

@Voice4rmaba wrote

"There's something as soul ties and it's best experienced in marriage. This is one of the major reason premarital s*x is preached against. There's always a part of you that resides permanently in the first woman or man you sleep with."

@realeddyjnr noted:

"That's why when most singles enter the main event (marriage proper), they loose all the excitements and interests that comes with it. Because the bulk of the excitement has been explored and exploited before the main event."

Pastor Bolaji Idowu says he is tired of advising unmarried people to abstain while encouraging married couples to maintain intimacy. Photos: @pastorbolaji/X.

Source: Facebook

Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Bolaji started trending online over some allegations that many frowned upon.

He had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over an allegation of fraud.

However, he was later released and didn't spend the night in the custody of the law enforcement agency. Different questions went through the minds of his fans after hearing the news.

Source: Legit.ng