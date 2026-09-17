A woman named Domina shared how she was held back by a fuel attendant after two failed bank transfers left her unable to pay

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Church happened to be at the same MRS fuel station when the situation unfolded

The cleric stepped in and paid on Domina's behalf, with the story quickly gaining attention online after she shared it publicly

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Church has become a talking point on social media after a woman publicly recounted how he intervened during a deeply uncomfortable moment at a petrol station.

The woman, who goes by Domina, shared a brief video clip alongside a detailed account of the incident, tagging the pastor and describing the sequence of events that led to the unexpected act of kindness.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu steps in to save lady from public embarrassment. Credit: @pastorid

Source: Instagram

According to Domina, she had stopped at an MRS filling station to buy fuel when two consecutive transfers from her Providus Bank account failed. Both transactions left her debited, but no money reflected on the attendant's end.

The attendant, refusing to believe her, told her he would not allow her to leave until the payment came through, noting that several customers had previously deceived him in a similar manner.

How Pastor Bolaji Stepped In

Domina parked her car to the side to clear the lane, then approached the attendant to request that she speak with the management.

At that point, a car nearby rolled down its window, and the person inside asked what was going on. It turned out to be Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

After she explained the situation, the pastor asked the attendant directly whether he would release her if someone settled the bill. The attendant agreed, and Pastor Bolaji paid on her behalf without hesitation.

In her words:

"He asked the attendant, 'If I pay, would you let her go?' and he obviously said yes. And he paid me out of that embarrassment. Thank you so much, Pastor; I do not in any way take your kindness for granted. The Lord spoke through you this morning."

Pastor Bolaji Idowu leaves many impressed after rescuing lady from embarrassment. Credit: @pastorid

Source: Instagram

Domina calls out her bank

Domina also used her post to call out Providus Bank, which recently merged with Unity Bank, saying the merger had introduced recurring network problems. She noted that Providus had previously been her preferred bank, but the ongoing technical issues were becoming difficult to overlook.

She added that she had started her morning with a prayer before leaving the house, believing her day would align positively, and the pastor's intervention felt like a direct answer to that declaration.

The post has since drawn widespread attention, with many social media users praising Pastor Bolaji Idowu for his quick and compassionate response to a stranger's distress.

Watch the post appreciating Pastor Bolaji Idowu:

Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Legit.ng reported that the Pastor in charge of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) started trending online over some allegations that many frowned at.

He had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over an allegation of fraud.

However, he was later released and didn't spend the night in the custody of the law enforcement agency. Different questions went through the minds of his fans after hearing the news.

Source: Legit.ng