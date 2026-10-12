A concerned netizen has spoken out about the quality of friends surrounding Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaduke, following her very public breakup

The content creator argued that Iyanaduke's social media behaviour after the split was only reinforcing the reasons Femi left her in the first place

The video sparked heated debate online, with followers divided over whether Iyanaduke's support system was helping or hurting her healing process

A netizen has gone viral after sharing her candid observations about Iyanaduke, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, and the kind of people reportedly surrounding her during one of the most turbulent periods of her life.

The video, posted on Sunday, 11 October 2026, features the content creator speaking passionately about relationship dynamics, using Iyan Aladuke's situation as a case study for what she believes goes wrong when a woman does not have the right people in her corner.

Reactions as netizen speaks about Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyan Aladuke. Photo credit@omotayosanusialaduke/@femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Netizen Questions Iyanaduke's circle

The creator did not hold back, arguing that the friends and commenters rallying around Iyan Aladuke online were not genuinely helping her. According to her, the encouraging messages telling Iyanaduke she is "a strong woman" and dismissing critics as "bitter" were giving her the wrong signals instead of honest counsel.

She also weighed in on the idea of begging someone to stay in a relationship, stating plainly that any union where one partner has to plead their way back automatically shifts the power dynamic in a way that leaves no room for genuine peace or self-expression.

"Do you beg people to love you? Do you beg people to stay? How does that work?" she asked during the video.

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyan Aladuke, continues trending online over posts. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

The creator went further, suggesting that Iyanaduke's public posts and outbursts since the split were actually working against her, reminding Femi of precisely why the marriage ended.

"The episode she's doing and posting, if anything, it is further reminding Femi of the reason why he left her in the first place," she said.

Reactions to the video

The video drew strong reactions from followers, with many sharing their own views on grief, friendship, and the right way to handle a public breakup.

@amalazone wrote:

"Hunnnnn, you nailed it all, but let's remember is not easy to move on like that. Healing process gagan is the real deal."

@iam_mariamaina commented:

"Ejooo o shey husband don finish for this life Abi kini wahala gon paapaaaa."

@adelekeoluwatosyn said:

"Well you can teach people how to grief sha everybody get their own for body wait until it happens to you"

@royaltyduchess responded:

"Speaker you're spot on."

@jooms_beauty wrote:

"She has good friends I still discussed this with someone, you see if satan won do u ehn he will ensure that the voices of people that are misleading to overpower the ones that are telling you the right thing infact their voices will echo in ur dreams"

Iyan Aladuke fires at critics of her post

Legit.ng reported that Tayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke and the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, continued to attract attention on social media following the unveiling of the actor’s cinema hub.

The mother of one shared a cryptic post on Thursday, October 9, 2026, which quickly caught the attention of her followers and sparked mixed reactions online.

In her message, Iyan Aladuke appeared to address both her critics and well-wishers, prompting different interpretations from social media users. While some fans expressed support for her, others shared their opinions about the people around her, with one netizen suggesting that she had bad friends. The comments have fueled further discussions online, although the exact meaning of her cryptic message remains open to interpretation.

Source: Legit.ng